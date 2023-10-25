Bubble Announces New Generative AI Tools and Native Mobile Apps Ability

"If building with Bubble is 10x faster than coding, Bubble supercharged with AI could be 100x faster. By the end of 2024, we're hoping that you can build version one of your application on Bubble entirely with AI." Josh Haas, co-founder and co-CEO at Bubble Post this

Bubble AI, the company's new generative AI tool, will enable builders to create options for dynamic web page layouts automatically from a simple text prompt, including dashboards, profile pages, galleries, social feeds and more. For instance, a user could tell Bubble, "Create a home screen that has a search bar, upcoming rentals and inbox notifications for a kayak rental app," and a functioning page would be built. This capability will make it easier for Bubble creators to get started and put their focus on building the complex logic and design refinements that differentiate their app experience for end users.

"Generative AI will play a large part in getting apps to market faster and giving creators more time to work on the sophisticated workflows and UI that makes their app special. If building with Bubble is 10x faster than coding, Bubble supercharged with AI could be 100x faster," said Josh Haas, co-founder and co-CEO at Bubble. "By the end of 2024, we're hoping that you can build version one of your application on Bubble entirely with AI."

The company also previewed the ability to build native mobile apps on Bubble, enabling users to build apps on one surface and deploy them to iOS, Android and web. While there are other mobile app builders on the market, native mobile apps on Bubble will share the same databases, backend APIs and logic Bubble has today for web, and will seamlessly integrate with existing web apps. Features will include:

True cross platform (iOS and Android) native apps built with React Native

Mobile and desktop web apps in one project, with shared backend workflows, data, APIs, logs and settings

Reuse of Bubble's basic building blocks for compatibility and styles, with new native system components

Native gestures and transitions that layer on top of existing workflows and visual elements

System connections to enable mobile applications to interact with native hardware

Seamless on-device previewing so creators can understand how their app will behave for a stickier building experience

Sign up for the beta here: http://bubble.io/mobile.

"Bubble has allowed us to do so much that we couldn't do before. And the speed – what would have taken years before now takes us a week or a month, even a day," said Taylor Bennie, head of MBBS digital education at University College London Medical School.

