BUBS Naturals Commemorates Military Appreciation Month with Exclusive Discount for Veterans

"In honor of National Military Appreciation Month, we extend our deepest gratitude to the individuals who have served our country," said Sean Lake, co-founder of BUBS Naturals. Post this

The Honor Foundation (THF), a non-profit transition program, is dedicated to providing aid to former U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) in their journey from military to civilian life. Through mentorship, career opportunities and community support, THF empowers veterans to establish a new purpose while alleviating the challenges of transitioning out of the military. In the last 3 years, BUBS Naturals has donated over $21k to THF, making a tangible impact on fellows like Jason Goyanko, who created and leads the organization's Swim for SOF fundraising event, an open water charity swim in San Diego, CA., that raises awareness for SOF personal.

"Swim for SOF is more than an athletic challenge - it serves as a beautiful metaphor for the military transition: It's uncomfortable. You have to get wet and dirty to do it. However, if you follow the buoys as waypoints to guide you, lean on your teammates, have a plan and embrace the discomfort, you'll be better equipped for the next step in your journey," said Jason Goyanko, veteran and Swim for SOF event director. "Companies like BUBS Naturals that go the extra mile and actively participate in giveback initiatives for veterans represent true allies of our community."

Now in its fourth year, Swim for SOF embodies the unwavering grit and determination synonymous with U.S. SOF. The event not only symbolizes resilience, but also serves as a vehicle for THF in realizing veterans' aspirations for a meaningful future beyond the military.

For more information about The Honor Foundation, its programs or upcoming events like Swim for SOF, visit honor.org. To learn more about BUBS Naturals, or how you can give back to our nation's heroes, visit bubsnaturals.com. For veterans to receive 30% off BUBS' clean-label supplements throughout the month of May, visit this link to sign up and enjoy 30% off BUBS' renowned electrolytes, collagen, instant coffee and more.

About BUBS Naturals

BUBS Naturals is an innovator in health and wellness supporting veterans' transition back to civilian life through purchases of all-natural supplements. Founded in 2017 in honor of Glen 'BUB' Doherty, a Navy SEAL tragically killed in the 2012 Benghazi attack, the BUBS ethos pays tribute to the passionate and adventure-seeking life Glen lived. 10% of all BUBS' profits are always donated to veteran charities, like The Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation, with 100% of proceeds donated on Veterans Day. BUBS equips veterans – and consumers – with the fuel, resources and community to help you live better, longer. Its collection of clean-label, Whole30-approved products include pasture-raised collagen peptides, organic specialty coffees, electrolytes derived from nature and vegan-friendly MCT oil powder. BUBS' legacy has brought together thousands of professional athletes, extreme sports enthusiasts and Navy SEALs who rely on BUBS' NSF Certified Sport goods, a testament to BUBS' commitment to quality sourcing, purity and safety. The preferred brand for peak athletic performance, BUBS' Collagen Peptides can be found in the locker rooms of 19 MLB teams, 2 NFL teams and 2 NHL teams. To date, the BUBS family has donated $250K to veteran communities, funding 100+ college degrees that help ease the transition from military work to civilian life. For more information on BUBS Naturals, or how you can give back to our heroes, visit bubsnaturals.com and follow along @bubsnaturals.

