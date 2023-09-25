BUBS Naturals Launches 'BUBS Brew Organic Instant Coffee' Travel Packets Infused with Vegan MCT Oil Creamer

"Our mission has always been to equip consumers with products that help you feel great and do good," said Sean Lake, co-founder of BUBS Naturals. "Glen 'BUB' was an adventure seeker, fitness fanatic and so much more. BUBS Brew Instant Coffee ignites that same spirit, so any adventure can live on." Tweet this

"I'm always happy to have BUBS in my bag whenever I'm away from home," said Pat Moore, world-renowned snowboarder. "It's perfect for days out in the backcountry or time on the road – the convenient pre-mixed packages have amazing coffee infused withMCT oil powder, so all you need is hot water and you're dialed!"

BUBS was founded in 2017 in honor of Glen 'BUB' Doherty, a Navy SEAL and national hero tragically killed in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012. The BUBS ethos pays tribute to the passionate and adventure-seeking life Glen lived and is named after his call sign. 10 percent of all profits from BUBS Brew Instant Coffee are donated directly to The Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation, and other veteran causes, with 100% of profits donated on Veterans Day. To date, the BUBS family has donated over $250K to veteran communities, funding 100+ college degrees that help ease the transition from military work to civilian life.

"Our mission has always been to equip consumers with products that help you feel great and do good," said Sean Lake, co-founder of BUBS Naturals. "Glen 'BUB' was an adventure seeker, river guide, skier, Ironman competitor, fitness fanatic, and so much more. BUBS Brew Instant Coffee ignites that same spirit, so any adventure can live on."

BUBS Brew Instant Coffee is keto, paleo, Whole30-approved, mold-free, and aflatoxin-free, joining the lineup of BUBS' clean-label, sustainably sourced, natural products. You can order BUBS Brew Instant Coffee in a 7-count box for $14 online. For more information on BUBS Naturals, or how you can give back to our heroes, visit bubsnaturals.com and follow along @bubsnaturals.

About BUBS Naturals

BUBS Naturals is an innovator in health and wellness supporting veterans' transition back to civilian life through every purchase of all-natural supplements. BUBS was founded in 2017 in honor of Glen 'BUB' Doherty, a Navy SEAL and national hero tragically killed in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012. The BUBS ethos pays tribute to the passionate and adventure-seeking life Glen lived. 10 percent of all profits are donated directly to The Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation, and other veteran causes, with 100% of profits donated on Veterans Day. Since inception, BUBS' mission has always been to equip veterans – and consumers – with the fuel, resources and community to help you live a fuller life. BUBS' collection of clean-label, Whole30-approved products are derived from sustainably sourced ingredients and include pasture-raised collagen peptides, organic specialty coffees, electrolytes derived from nature, and vegan-friendly MCT oil powder. BUBS' legacy has brought thousands of professional athletes, fitness performers, extreme sports enthusiasts and Navy SEALs together who rely on BUBS' clean, NSF Certified Sport goods. To date, the BUBS family has donated $250K to veteran communities, funding 100+ college degrees that help ease the transition from military work to civilian life. For more information on BUBS Naturals, or how you can give back to our heroes, visit bubsnaturals.com and follow along @bubsnaturals.

