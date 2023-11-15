BUBS Naturals Pays Tribute to Benghazi-Fallen Navy SEAL, Donates Over $20,000 to the Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation

"BUBS Naturals is deeply rooted in supporting veterans," said Sean Lake, co-founder of BUBS Naturals. "It's an honor to make this contribution to the Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation in tribute to my lifelong friend and unforgotten hero, Glen 'BUB' Doherty." Post this

The BUBS Naturals name pays homage to the late Glen "BUB'' Doherty, a Navy SEAL and national hero who sacrificed his life while saving American lives in the 2012 Benghazi attack in Libya. Sean founded BUBS Naturals in 2017 to preserve Glen's legacy. Now, as a mission-focused organization in Glen's honor, BUBS Naturals always donates 10% of all profits to charities that support veterans, with 100% of proceeds donated on Veterans Day.

Last year, BUBS Naturals wrote a check for more than $19,000 to the Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation from Veterans Day proceeds. To date, the industry-leading, clean label supplement company has donated nearly a quarter of a million dollars to the veteran community, funding more than 100 college degrees through Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation scholarships.

"We're honored to be entrusted as the recipient of these donations year after year," said Kate (Doherty) Quigley, president of the Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation. "These funds have greatly contributed to the more than $875,000 in veteran scholarships we have awarded to date. We are grateful to BUBS Naturals and its generous donations, and look forward to supporting more veterans and their families."

BUBS Naturals offers a variety of clean-label, Whole30-approved supplements, including pasture-raised collagen peptides, organic specialty coffees, electrolytes derived from nature and vegan-friendly MCT oil powder. BUBS' legacy has brought together thousands of professional athletes, including this year's World Series champs the Texas Rangers, fitness performers, extreme sports enthusiasts and Navy SEALs who rely on its clean, NSF Certified Sport goods.

For more information on the BUBS Naturals mission, products, or how you can give back to our heroes, visit bubsnaturals.com. To learn more about the Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation and how BUBS Naturals donation supports its scholars, visit glendohertyfoundation.org.

About BUBS Naturals

BUBS Naturals is an innovator in health and wellness supporting veterans' transition back to civilian life through every purchase of all-natural supplements. BUBS was founded in 2017 in honor of Glen 'BUB' Doherty, a Navy SEAL and national hero tragically killed in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012. The BUBS ethos pays tribute to the passionate and adventure-seeking life Glen lived. 10 percent of all profits are donated directly to The Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation, and other veteran causes, with 100% of proceeds donated on Veterans Day. Since inception, BUBS' mission has always been to equip veterans – and consumers – with the fuel, resources and community to help you live a fuller life. BUBS' collection of clean-label, Whole30-approved products are derived from sustainably sourced ingredients and include pasture-raised collagen peptides, organic specialty coffees, electrolytes derived from nature, and vegan-friendly MCT oil powder. BUBS' legacy has brought thousands of professional athletes, fitness performers, extreme sports enthusiasts and Navy SEALs together who rely on BUBS' clean, NSF Certified Sport goods. To date, the BUBS family has donated nearly a quarter of a million dollars to veteran communities, funding 100+ college degrees that help ease the transition from military work to civilian life. For more information on BUBS Naturals, or how you can give back to our heroes, visit bubsnaturals.com and follow along @bubsnaturals.

Media Contact

Layla Harrison, Palmer Public, 1 3303013299, [email protected], https://palmerpublic.com

SOURCE BUBS Naturals