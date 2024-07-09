Buchanan & Edwards awarded FBI Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation (ITSSS-2) Blanket Purchase Agreement

This evolving landscape includes emerging technical challenges, such as Generative AI and Quantum Computing, which has impacts that aren't even fully grasped today. Together, we will be able to deliver the comprehensive set of capabilities required to address whatever the future might throw at us. Post this

"This contract is poised to deliver the next generation of modernization and innovation to support the FBI's ever evolving mission requirements," said Eric Olson, CEO of BE. "This evolving landscape includes emerging technical challenges, such as Generative AI and Quantum Computing, which has impacts that aren't even fully grasped today. Together, with Metrostar, we will be able to deliver the comprehensive set of capabilities required to address whatever the future might throw at us."

By leveraging this partnership, the FBI will benefit from enhanced connectivity, communication, collaboration, and support services. This includes the provision of technical support for client computing devices, software, and connectivity; engineering and deployment of new technologies; program management; web development; and comprehensive support for mobility hardware and applications.

"This work showcases our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions that enhance national security and protect our nation's vital information systems," said Matt Zimmerman, MetroStar's VP of National Security. "With BE, we are honored to support the FBI's mission through our partnership and look forward to contributing to their continued success in safeguarding our country."

According to the FBI, this award represents the largest IT services contract vehicle ever established by the agency, surpassing the previous contract's total investments of over $2 billion.

About Buchanan & Edwards

Since 1998, Buchanan & Edwards Inc. has served as a trusted partner on missions of vital importance to the defense, intelligence, and law enforcement communities. We design and deliver solutions that embody a future forward approach and reflect our unwavering commitment to helping our clients achieve mission success. For additional information, please visit our website at www.Buchanan-Edwards.com

About MetroStar:

Founded in 1999, MetroStar has spent over two decades dedicated to transforming the public sector through innovative technology solutions. As we navigate a new era of technology, our mission is to empower government agencies with the tools and strategies needed to meet today's challenges while preparing for tomorrow's opportunities. Focusing on cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital experience, application modernization, and Enterprise IT, we have established ourselves as a key partner in driving digital transformation, supporting dozens of federal agencies, hundreds of thousands of users, and millions of Americans.

Scott King, Buchanan & Edwards, 1 7035355511, [email protected], www.buchanan-edwards.com

