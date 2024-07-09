Buchanan & Edwards awarded FBI Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation (ITSSS-2) Blanket Purchase Agreement

Buchanan & Edwards, in partnership with Metrostar, has been awarded a spot on the FBI's ITSSS-2 BPA, enabling delivery of critical support across various technical disciplines within the FBI.
WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buchanan & Edwards Inc. (BE), an award-winning and fast-growing leader in providing technology and mission services to National Security and Federal Civilian customers, has been awarded a 5-year, $8 billion Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). In partnership with Metrostar, and as lead of the Contractor Teaming Agreement (CTA), BE will work to address critical and diverse technical needs while elevating immediate and future project and program outcomes for the FBI.
The ITSSS-2 BPA is a critical component in advancing the FBI's mission and establishes a robust mechanism for delivering specialized contractor expertise across high-priority FBI objectives and programs. These specialized requirements encompass a broad range of technical services and include infrastructure solutions, business application services, emerging technologies, and other critical diverse and innovative IT enterprises. Through the ITSSS-2 BPA, BE will not only assist in optimizing project and program success but will augment and defend against future threats and challenges impacting FBI operations.
"This contract is poised to deliver the next generation of modernization and innovation to support the FBI's ever evolving mission requirements," said Eric Olson, CEO of BE. "This evolving landscape includes emerging technical challenges, such as Generative AI and Quantum Computing, which has impacts that aren't even fully grasped today. Together, with Metrostar, we will be able to deliver the comprehensive set of capabilities required to address whatever the future might throw at us."
By leveraging this partnership, the FBI will benefit from enhanced connectivity, communication, collaboration, and support services. This includes the provision of technical support for client computing devices, software, and connectivity; engineering and deployment of new technologies; program management; web development; and comprehensive support for mobility hardware and applications.
"This work showcases our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions that enhance national security and protect our nation's vital information systems," said Matt Zimmerman, MetroStar's VP of National Security. "With BE, we are honored to support the FBI's mission through our partnership and look forward to contributing to their continued success in safeguarding our country."
According to the FBI, this award represents the largest IT services contract vehicle ever established by the agency, surpassing the previous contract's total investments of over $2 billion.
About Buchanan & Edwards
Since 1998, Buchanan & Edwards Inc. has served as a trusted partner on missions of vital importance to the defense, intelligence, and law enforcement communities. We design and deliver solutions that embody a future forward approach and reflect our unwavering commitment to helping our clients achieve mission success. For additional information, please visit our website at www.Buchanan-Edwards.com
About MetroStar:
Founded in 1999, MetroStar has spent over two decades dedicated to transforming the public sector through innovative technology solutions. As we navigate a new era of technology, our mission is to empower government agencies with the tools and strategies needed to meet today's challenges while preparing for tomorrow's opportunities. Focusing on cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital experience, application modernization, and Enterprise IT, we have established ourselves as a key partner in driving digital transformation, supporting dozens of federal agencies, hundreds of thousands of users, and millions of Americans.
