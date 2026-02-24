Buchanan & Edwards (BE) Announces Strategic Leadership Additions to Support Continued Growth and Execution

These leadership updates reflect our continued focus on disciplined execution, customer alignment, and sustainable growth. Post this

As Vice President of Strategic Operations, Chris Reichert is responsible for strengthening enterprise operations, aligning strategy with execution, and supporting mission performance across BE's programs. He brings extensive leadership experience across Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian environments.

"BE has built a strong reputation as a mission focused partner, and I am excited to join a leadership team that is deeply committed to execution and customer success," said Reichert. "I look forward to working across the organization to strengthen operational alignment, support our teams, and help BE continue delivering results for the missions that matter most."

Reichert previously served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Hexagon US Federal and held senior leadership roles at Cubic and BAE Systems, managing complex programs for Intelligence and Department of Defense customers.

In her expanded role as Vice President of Strategic Growth, Angelina Michetti leads strategic growth initiatives across BE's Intelligence and Technology portfolios, including opportunity engagement, capture strategy, pricing alignment, and long-term account growth. She brings more than 20 years of experience in federal contracting and deep expertise working in and with the Intelligence Community.

"I'm honored to take on this role and continue working alongside BE's exceptional teams and customers," said Michetti. "Our focus is on thoughtful, mission aligned growth that delivers value to our customers while positioning the company for long term success. I'm excited to help shape strategies that nurture partnerships and drive meaningful outcomes."

"These leadership updates reinforce the strength of our bench and our commitment to investing in experienced, mission driven leaders," added Bellios. "Together, Chris and Angelina will help ensure BE continues to execute with discipline while pursuing growth that is aligned, strategic, and sustainable."

About BE

Since 1998, BE has protected the security and prosperity of the American people, serving as a trusted partner to the defense, intelligence, law enforcement and citizen services communities. We design and deliver solutions that embody a future forward approach and reflect our unwavering commitment to helping our clients achieve mission success.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.teambe.us

Media Contact

Scott King, Buchanan & Edwards (BE), 1 703-353-5511, [email protected], www.teambe.us

SOURCE Buchanan & Edwards (BE)