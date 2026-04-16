Buchanan & Edwards (BE) Awarded Application Development Services IDIQ Under Department of State's Evolve Contract

"Our teams bring long standing expertise in Agile development, human centered design, and enterprise grade testing, complemented by AI-driven intelligent automation that strengthens quality and accelerates delivery." Post this

"This award positions BE to deliver the core application development and system operations services that are foundational to the Department's mission," said Sean Crowley, Director of BE's Technology Sector. "Our teams bring long standing expertise in Agile development, human centered design, and enterprise grade testing, complemented by AI-driven intelligent automation that strengthens quality and accelerates delivery. This ensures that Department of State applications remain secure, scalable, and ready for global deployment."

Under Functional Category 3, BE will support the Department through an integrated set of application development services that strengthen reliability, security, and user experience across the enterprise. This includes maintaining and modernizing databases, middleware, and core systems, guiding requirements and Agile development activities, and managing system changes and releases to improve stability and delivery speed. BE will also provide user experience research, human centered design, security and contingency planning, and full lifecycle testing using data driven insights and automation to ensure applications are intuitive, resilient, and ready for worldwide deployment.

"This award reflects the Department's confidence in BE as a partner who understands both the mission and the technology required to support it," said Chris Bellios, CEO of BE. "Our work under Functional Category 3 will accelerate and strengthen diplomatic operations while improving the experience of users across the globe. We are proud to help advance the Department's digital future."

The Evolve acquisition reflects the Department of State commitment to delivering scalable, interoperable, and adaptable IT services. BE's selection further strengthens its position as a leading provider of mission aligned technology solutions across federal civilian and national security environments.

About BE

Since 1998, BE has protected the security and prosperity of the American people, serving as a trusted partner to the defense, intelligence, law enforcement and citizen services communities. We design and deliver solutions that embody a future forward approach and reflect our unwavering commitment to helping our clients achieve mission success.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.teambe.us

Media Contact: Scott King, [email protected]

Media Contact

Scott King, Buchanan & Edwards (BE), 1 703-535-5511, [email protected], www.teambe.us

SOURCE Buchanan & Edwards (BE)