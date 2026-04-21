Buchanan & Edwards (BE) Awarded Contract to Continue Supporting USDA's Integrated Acquisition System

BE Renews Commitment to Sustaining the Department's Enterprise Procurement Platform.

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BE, a trusted leader in mission aligned technology and digital modernization solutions, has been awarded a contract to continue supporting the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Integrated Acquisition System (IAS), the Department's enterprise platform for procurement and contract management. This award enables BE to build on its longstanding support of IAS while continuing to deliver the operations and maintenance services that help ensure the system's reliability, security, and performance across the Department.

IAS serves as the Department's centralized procurement platform, supporting approximately $6 billion in annual acquisition activity and integrating with USDA's financial systems and other federal platforms. By maintaining and enhancing this critical system, BE helps ensure acquisition professionals across the Department can manage procurement activities efficiently, securely, and in compliance with federal requirements.

"Our team has developed a deep understanding of the IAS environment and the critical role it plays in supporting USDA's acquisition mission," said Sean Crowley, Director of BE's Technology Sector. "Continuing this work allows us to build on that experience and help ensure the platform remains stable, secure, and responsive to the evolving needs of the Department's acquisition workforce."

Under this effort, BE provides operations and maintenance support for IAS, including software development, database and systems engineering, help desk services, and end user training. These services help sustain system performance, support ongoing enhancements, and ensure seamless integration with financial and external systems. As part of this effort, BE is transitioning IAS from a USDA data center to a Microsoft Azure commercial cloud environment, enhancing scalability, security, and system resilience. BE's multidisciplinary team works closely with USDA's Procurement Systems Division to support reliable system operations while continuously improving usability, functionality, and service delivery for users across the Department.

"Supporting mission critical systems like IAS requires both technical expertise and a deep understanding of the operational mission it enables," said Chris Bellios, CEO of BE. "We are proud to continue partnering with USDA to sustain and strengthen this platform, helping ensure acquisition professionals have the reliable tools they need to carry out the Department's mission."

BE's continued support of IAS reflects the company's long-standing commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and mission focused technology solutions that help federal agencies operate more effectively.

About BE

Since 1998, BE has protected the security and prosperity of the American people, serving as a trusted partner to the defense, intelligence, law enforcement and citizen services communities. We design and deliver solutions that embody a future forward approach and reflect our unwavering commitment to helping our clients achieve mission success.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.teambe.us

Media Contact: Scott King, [email protected]

Media Contact

Scott King, Buchanan & Edwards (BE), 1 703-535-5511, [email protected], www.teambe.us

SOURCE Buchanan & Edwards (BE)