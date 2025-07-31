Buchanan & Edwards (BE) Partners with Appian on 5-Year MCRISS OTP Contract Win to Support U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Systems

The MCRISS OTP partnership is a perfect example of how BE combines technical depth and operational agility to solve complex modernization challenges in high-stakes environments. Post this

"This partnership reflects BE's commitment to supporting national security missions through innovation and reliability," said Eric Olson, CEO of BE. "Our team brings a deep understanding of both legacy sustainment and future-focused modernization. We're proud to support the Marine Corps' recruiting mission alongside Appian as we help them advance to a more agile and modern platform."

BE will continue to prioritize cybersecurity, making sure the MCRISS-L system stays fully compliant with required security standards for handling sensitive personal and health information. The team will also take the lead on key security reviews and approvals to keep the system officially authorized to operate throughout the life of the contract.

"This is an exciting opportunity to reinforce our position as a go-to partner for secure, scalable federal systems," said Sean Crowley, Director of BE's Technology Sector. "The MCRISS OTP partnership is a perfect example of how BE combines technical depth and operational agility to solve complex modernization challenges in high-stakes environments."

The MCRISS OTP initiative underscores the U.S. Marine Corps' focus on digital transformation and long-term mission enablement. BE's involvement strengthens its growing portfolio of mission-critical technology support across the Department of Defense and the broader federal landscape.

About BE

Since 1998, BE has protected the security and prosperity of the American people, serving as a trusted partner to the defense, intelligence, law enforcement and citizen services communities. We design and deliver solutions that embody a future forward approach and reflect our unwavering commitment to helping our clients achieve mission success.

