Buchanan & Edwards (BE) Welcomes John Greenhalgh as Chief Financial Officer

In his role as CFO, John will be a key member of the executive team, leading strategic growth, planning, budgeting and forecasting, capital financing, accounting, contracts, and overall corporate financial management.

"John is critical to BE's next phase of growth as we continue to drive towards becoming the most differentiated mid-sized company in the public sector supporting our nation's most important missions," said Eric Olson, CEO at BE. "John is a unique talent. He is a strategic financial leader who leverages his collaborative leadership style to help transform companies. This rare combination of skills will serve him well as we tackle the multitude of new challenges that our clients and our industry is facing. We look forward to the contributions John will make driving our company's continued success."

John holds an MBA from the University of Maryland's Smith School of Business and a B.S. in Psychology from James Madison University. His educational background and professional experience position him as a strategic and results-driven leader, and his track record of growth and efficiency makes him a valuable addition to the BE team.

About Buchanan & Edwards

Since 1998, Buchanan & Edwards Inc. has protected the security and prosperity of the American people, serving as a trusted partner to the defense, intelligence, law enforcement and citizen services communities. We design and deliver solutions that embody a future forward approach and reflect our unwavering commitment to helping our clients achieve mission success.

