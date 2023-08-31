Buchanan & Edwards Launches Public Sector Data Governance Web-Based Training (PSDG WBT)

Whether you're an experienced professional or new to the field, this training is designed to equip you with the critical thinking skills essential for managing, protecting, and utilizing data in alignment with public sector regulations and best practices. Tweet this

In today's digital age, data is a critical asset that facilitates better decision-making, streamlines service delivery, and enhances citizen engagement within the public sector. Strategic and responsible data usage demands a thorough understanding of data governance principles, best practices, and compliance standards. BE's PSDG WBT program is tailor-made to equip public sector professionals with the essential knowledge and skills needed for effective data management and protection in their organizations.

"Data Governance is not only an important component of an agency's data analytics program but is also essential to support the ever-growing demands of cybersecurity and integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The digital age has seen data become one of the most valuable assets for any organization, and in the public sector the responsible stewardship of data is not just a logistical necessity but a civic duty," says Mohamed Elansary, Chief Growth Officer for BE. "This initiative underscores our dedication to leading in the field of data governance and extends the reach of our comprehensive training to a broader audience. We've invested considerable time and effort into the development of this Web-Based Training (WBT), aiming to replicate the quality of our instructor-led courses on an engaging and user-friendly platform. Whether you're an experienced professional or new to the field, this training is designed to equip you with the critical thinking skills essential for managing, protecting, and utilizing data in alignment with public sector regulations and best practices."

BE's PSDG WBT covers a wide range of topics, including data governance frameworks, data privacy, security measures, data ethics, data quality, and regulatory compliance. The curriculum, which was developed in partnership with the Institute for Certification of Computing Professionals (ICCP), is currently available for $1495 and includes an examination attempt for PSDG certification upon completion. This is the only training available that has been approved by the ICCP for PSDG certification prep.

"In an increasingly virtual world, having the ability to provide quality solutions to customers - regardless of where they're located - is paramount" says Eric Olson, CEO of BE. "Empowering public sector professionals with the necessary data governance skills fosters trust, transparency, and efficiency in government operations. The more individuals understand data governance principles, the more they learn how to harness the power of data for the betterment of society."

Individuals interested in participating in the Public Sector Data Governance Web-Based Training and certification exam can register at the following address: datagovernance.education

