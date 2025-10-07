Buchanan & Edwards Names Chris Bellios Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned defense, intelligence, and private sector leader to drive BE's next phase of growth and innovation
WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buchanan & Edwards (BE), a trusted leader providing mission-aligned technology and services to federal and national security customers, today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Chris Bellios Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Bellios joins BE at a pivotal moment of expansion and transformation, bringing more than 40 years of leadership experience across the U.S. Marine Corps, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and the private sector. He has held senior executive roles at Hexagon US Federal, Cubic Corporation, and BAE Systems, where he directed large-scale portfolios and drove transformative growth.
Known for unifying complex organizations and building enduring customer partnerships, Bellios has secured major long-term contracts, launched innovative training programs, and strengthened mission outcomes across the Defense and Intelligence sectors. His leadership blends operational discipline with a growth mindset, positioning BE to deliver even greater impact for its government customers.
"I am honored to join BE at this transformative moment in its journey," said Chris Bellios. "The company has an outstanding reputation for delivering trusted, forward leaning, mission-critical solutions, and I am excited to work with this talented team to continue building on that legacy of innovation, integrity, and impact."
"Chris is an exceptional leader with a proven record of driving growth and strengthening organizations that serve our nation's most vital missions," said Brian Karlisch, Chairman of the BE Board of Directors. "His depth of experience across defense, intelligence, and the private sector makes him uniquely positioned to guide BE into its next chapter of success."
Bellios holds a B.A. in History from Mary Washington University and an M.B.A. from Averett University. He also completed executive leadership training at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.
About BE
Since 1998, BE and its subsidiaries have continued to protect the security and prosperity of the American people, serving as a trusted partner to the defense, intelligence, law enforcement and citizen services communities. We design and deliver solutions that embody a future forward approach and reflect our unwavering commitment to helping our clients achieve mission success.
