Buchanan & Edwards Names Chris Bellios Chief Executive Officer

Known for unifying complex organizations and building enduring customer partnerships, Bellios has secured major long-term contracts, launched innovative training programs, and strengthened mission outcomes across the Defense and Intelligence sectors. His leadership blends operational discipline with a growth mindset, positioning BE to deliver even greater impact for its government customers.

"I am honored to join BE at this transformative moment in its journey," said Chris Bellios. "The company has an outstanding reputation for delivering trusted, forward leaning, mission-critical solutions, and I am excited to work with this talented team to continue building on that legacy of innovation, integrity, and impact."

"Chris is an exceptional leader with a proven record of driving growth and strengthening organizations that serve our nation's most vital missions," said Brian Karlisch, Chairman of the BE Board of Directors. "His depth of experience across defense, intelligence, and the private sector makes him uniquely positioned to guide BE into its next chapter of success."

Bellios holds a B.A. in History from Mary Washington University and an M.B.A. from Averett University. He also completed executive leadership training at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

Since 1998, BE and its subsidiaries have continued to protect the security and prosperity of the American people, serving as a trusted partner to the defense, intelligence, law enforcement and citizen services communities. We design and deliver solutions that embody a future forward approach and reflect our unwavering commitment to helping our clients achieve mission success.

