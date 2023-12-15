Buchanan Capital Partners Acquires Dakota at Bingle Apartments in Houston, TX.

"This acquisition aligns with our strategy of investing in high-quality properties with an acquisition basis below replacement cost. We are focused on investing in submarkets with limited new supply pipelines and proximity to main employment corridors, and Spring Branch checks both of those boxes." Post this

Currently, many buyers are sidelined due to aggressive acquisition strategies executed at the peak of the market. This was fueled by a historically low interest rate and cap rate environment and was compounded by highly leveraged capital structures. As a value investor who only receives compensation upon investor performance, BCP's business model forced them to be defensive over the last few years. BCP is now actively seeking to acquire stabilized assets at a significant discount to replacement cost. Their goal is to be the preferred buyer for sellers who want a smooth execution without re-trading or concern about the buyer's legacy portfolio condition.

Buchanan concluded, "Supported by BCP's performance-based structure, our value investing philosophy requires patience and has resulted in consistent returns. We have been in a long bull market, and track records will be challenged. We have never lost investor principal or made additional capital calls, and do not foresee this changing. To capitalize on this market opportunity, we are actively expanding our investor base for the first time and encourage interested investors to contact us."

Since the acquisition, Dakota at Bingle has been rebranded as Belle Spring Branch and is now managed by Valiant Residential, a top nationwide property management firm with over 35,000 units under management.

About Buchanan Capital Partners:

Buchanan Capital Partners, based in Austin, TX, is a performance-based commercial real estate investment firm focused on providing consistent, superior risk-adjusted returns. Performance-based means BCP collects no fees, and their investors are paid first, in full, before they receive any compensation. BCP pursues strategies including direct acquisitions of existing assets and JV equity for best-in-class, vertically integrated multifamily developers. BCP's Principal has a proven 18+ year track record of successful investing across all commercial real estate product types primarily in major Texas metros.

For more information about Buchanan Capital Partners, please visit www.buchanancp.com.

