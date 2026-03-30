Buchbinder & Co. Appoints Andrew Solomon as Managing Director

Growth Equity Investor and Technology Investment Banker Joins Specialist M&A Advisory Platform Focusing on Complex Sponsor Monetizations

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buchbinder & Co., the specialist M&A advisory platform serving private equity and growth equity sponsors in complex monetization and liquidity situations, today announced that Andrew Solomon has joined the firm as Managing Director.

Mr. Solomon brings a decade of experience across growth investing and technology investment banking. Most recently, he served as an investment professional at Owl Ventures, investing in the education technology and future of work industries. Prior to Owl Ventures, Mr. Solomon served as an investment banker in the technology investment banking practices at Jefferies and Oppenheimer & Co.

Michael Buchbinder, Founder and Managing Partner of Buchbinder & Co., said: "Andrew's experience on both the investing and advisory sides of sponsor-backed businesses gives him a nuanced understanding of how complex liquidity decisions are formulated inside investment committees. Many of the situations we engage in are architecturally complex and require calibrated strategy, sequencing, and technical rigor. Andrew brings precisely those capabilities to our clients."

"Sponsors are facing increasing pressure to generate DPI while simultaneously navigating complex cap table dynamics, a challenging M&A environment, and an increasingly uncertain backdrop." Solomon said. "Buchbinder & Co. delivers precisely the platform that this environment demands, one that approaches these outcomes structurally and deliberately, through strategic positioning, cap table alignment, and multi-step pathways, rather than through conventional auction processes."

About Buchbinder & Co.

Buchbinder & Co. is a specialist M&A advisory platform serving private equity and growth equity sponsors in complex monetization situations. The firm focuses on scenarios where liquidity requires deliberate, multi-step architecture and targeted buyer development, rather than an immediate broad auction. Buchbinder & Co. advises sponsors across the full monetization continuum: strategic positioning, minority cap table alignment, buyside M&A advisory, and bespoke sellside execution.

Buchbinder & Co. is headquartered in New York. Securities offered through GT Securities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit www.buchbinderandco.com

Media Contact

Information, Buchbinder & Co., 1 (201) 694-7862, [email protected]

SOURCE Buchbinder & Co.