Buck Brewer Named Senior Vice President of Sales at Enveyo

"We're in an era where shippers and 3PLs demand real-time visibility, control, and flexibility, and Enveyo's innovative suite of solutions is providing just that." - Buck Brewer Post this

"Buck stands as a great addition to our team. He brings a wealth of expertise from his various roles in the industry, and is passionate about partnering long-term with the customers he serves, ensuring they achieve the greatest possible outcome," says CEO and Co-Founder, Coby Nilsson. "We look forward to his vision to further expand our revenue opportunities and strategic partnerships with leading organizations during our continued growth in 2024 and beyond."

As SVP of Sales, Brewer joins Enveyo's leadership team, and will work alongside Enveyo's SVP of Growth, Nate Endicott, to execute world-class strategies that support Enveyo's continued expansion. Brewer will identify new revenue opportunities with existing and new strategic partners, and will ensure Enveyo continues to provide 3PLs and shippers with critical logistics insights and data-driven solutions across shipment planning, execution, tracking, and audit processes.

"We're in an era where shippers and 3PLs demand real-time visibility, control, and flexibility, and Enveyo's innovative suite of solutions is providing just that," shares Brewer. "Enveyo's mission aligns with my passion to implement cost-savings and optimization strategies to leading shippers that deliver a competitive advantage. I am thrilled to join the Enveyo team."

Learn more about Enveyo's logistics optimization software and schedule time with Buck to learn how Enveyo supports leading shippers and 3PLs in optimizing the shipment lifecycle from order through delivery with data-driven technology.

About Enveyo

Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping shippers of all sizes move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and carrier auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Schuemann, Enveyo, 414-559-8995, [email protected], www.enveyo.com

SOURCE Enveyo