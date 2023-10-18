Buckingham Companies Expands Third-Party Multifamily Management Services

Ian's vast knowledge of the industry and deep-rooted relationships with private wealth and institutional clients, coupled with our track record and customer-driven approach, will provide a win-win partnership with portfolio owners. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to have Ian join our leadership team. As Buckingham grows, we are able to tap into our successful institutional capital raising and investment to best position our multifamily management division for expansion," said Brad Chambers, Buckingham CEO. "Ian's vast knowledge of the industry and deep-rooted relationships with private wealth and institutional clients, coupled with our track record and customer-driven approach, will provide a win-win partnership with portfolio owners. He will be a valued collaborator to our organization."

Bingham's extensive expertise in multifamily operations will help to drive the expansion of third-party client offerings. Building upon Buckingham's robust pipeline of development and multifamily operations, he will oversee the company's third-party footprint into new markets, including central Florida, Charlotte, Nashville, Indianapolis, Raleigh, Atlanta and Denver. The company will focus on Class A and B portfolios and new development lease-ups.

Bingham brings over two decades of multifamily experience in market rate, student housing, built-to-rent and affordable housing. Prior to joining Buckingham, he served as the senior vice president of business development and client relations for several respected rental housing firms including RPM Living, Village Green Holdings and Middleburg Communities. Ian specializes in assisting clients in achieving their investment goals and has an extensive understanding of more than 30 markets.

"It is an honor to join an organization like Buckingham, whose steadfast reputation of customer service and high-quality projects is unmatched in the industry," said Bingham. "I look forward to introducing the Buckingham third-party management capabilities to the industry and forging lasting, successful institutional partnerships."

