Buckingham Companies Names Kristie Arnst Executive Vice President of Property Management

"Kristie is a proven industry professional who has been an invaluable asset to our organization over the past three-plus years," said Bradley B. Chambers, Buckingham President and Chief Executive Officer. "She is a thoughtful, people-first leader who maintains a pointed focus on the interests of our residents, our associates, and our clients. We're looking forward to continuing to grow our property management division under Kristie's guidance and further establishing Buckingham as a top tier operator of multifamily assets nationwide."

Before joining Buckingham, Arnst served as president of Pepper Pike Capital. She was also president of RESSCO and director of multifamily management at The Hayman Company, with additional career stops at McKinley Inc. and Levalon Properties.

Arnst believes Buckingham represents a refreshing approach to property management at a time when consolidation is consuming the industry.

"Our value is in our real estate, not the margins of our property management company," Arnst said. "We invest in resources for our properties to be well-supported with boots on the ground, which is vastly different from large third-party managers. I have never worked with so many brilliant, driven professionals, who are also perpetual learners. It's inspiring to be surrounded by so many people who share my desire to grow in an environment where everyone, regardless of their position in the company, offers ideas, solutions, and works as a team. We are a real estate investment company, but we are truly in the people business."

Arnst also was recently appointed as the first female member of the Buckingham executive leadership team. In the wake of Arnst's promotion, Justin Few was promoted internally and will oversee Property Management and Buckingham's portfolio of nearly 15,000 multifamily units.

Buckingham Companies has more than 400 employees across nine states. For more information, visit Buckingham.com.

About Buckingham Companies

Celebrating 40 years in business, Buckingham Companies is a fully integrated real estate investment firm specializing in the development, acquisition, management, and construction of multifamily, mixed-use, commercial and hospitality projects across the United States. Buckingham has managed over $4 billion of real estate assets comprising over 125 properties, more than 28 million square feet, and over 25,000 rental units nationwide. The Indianapolis-based company has nearly 400 employees. Additionally, the affiliated Buckingham Foundation annually supports more than 50 nonprofit and civic organizations through philanthropic outreach in the areas of affordable housing, community and economic development, and arts and culture. For more information, visit www.buckingham.com.

Media Contact

