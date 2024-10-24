Buckle Up for Safety: All Access with Andy Garcia Takes You on a Road Trip Like No Other

Discover innovative programs that are empowering vulnerable populations like cyclists and pedestrians, while fostering a shared responsibility for safe travel. Post this

Explore cutting-edge technologies like autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems. Meet the dedicated engineers and researchers who are constantly pushing the boundaries of safety. Learn how these advancements empower drivers and pave the way for a future with fewer accidents and fatalities on our highways.

All Access with Andy Garcia is not just about staying informed - it's about inspiration. By showcasing real-world examples of safety success stories, the series empowers viewers to actively participate in creating a safer driving environment.

About All Access with Andy Garcia

Intrigued by the world around you? Look no further than All Access with Andy Garcia! Hosted by the charismatic Andy Garcia, known for his roles in "Do the Right Thing" and "Mamma Mia!," this Public Television series delves into a variety of thought-provoking subjects. Each captivating segment sparks curiosity and encourages viewers to engage with the issues that matter most.

