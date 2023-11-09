Buckler Announces New Strategic Relationship with LPL Financial by Joining the Vendor Affinity Program

Compliance Management Expands to LPL Advisors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buckler is pleased to announce a new strategic relationship with LPL Financial by joining its Vendor Affinity program. Buckler's Cyber Program Management Solution contains a number of elements designed to meet regulatory requirements for enterprises, RIAs, and financial advisory practices. Buckler's system facilitates policy matching across regulators like FINRA, SEC, and NYDFS to reduce policy loads and drive policy management efficiency.

"As the cybersecurity industry continues to be a priority for financial firms, LPL is committed to taking care of our advisors so they can take care of their clients. Offering innovative cybersecurity partnerships provides another layer of security for advisor firms," commented Alex Russell, LPL Financial chief information security officer. "Adding Buckler to our Vendor Affinity Program will help simplify the process for advisors when aligning with regulatory requirements. This strategic partnership will expand LPL's existing options in the cybersecurity and vendor risk management space and continue to help safeguard advisor firms and client information."

Advisors now have access to a system that levels the playing field for compliance management. Buckler adds another layer to an advisor's cybersecurity by advancing and easing compliance for advisors and reducing redundancy across multiple regulations, ensuring cybersecurity exam and regulatory readiness. The system is a hub for assigning responsibilities and managing tasks as well as monthly, quarterly, and yearly deadlines. Within Buckler, firms can manage their:

Information Security Policy

Business Continuity Plan

Security Incident Response Plan

Vendor Risk Management

In March, Buckler was presented with the 2023 Emerging Technology Award at Joel Bruckenstein's T3 Technology Conference.

Vincent Guyaux, Buckler's founder and chairman, stated, "The strategic partnership comes at a time when regulatory awareness is at an all-time high. LPL Financial's industry lead in adding Buckler to their Vendor Affinity program for compliance management demonstrates their full commitment to enabling a security and compliance-driven culture for their advisors."

Buckler is excited to support the continued improvement and management of compliance across multiple state and federal regulations to make it faster and more economical for compliance and technology teams to manage shifting cyber regulations.

About Buckler

Buckler provides a Cyber Program Management System with all the elements to meet regulatory requirements. The innovative way a Buckler policy matches multiple policies from multiple regulations like FINRA and SEC, eases cyber program management, reduces risk, and increases cybersecurity compliance.

