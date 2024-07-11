Buckler is Named a Finalist in the WealthManagement.com 2024 Industry Awards in Dual Categories of Compliance and Technology Disruptors

"Buckler, a Cyber Program Management Platform, announces that it has been named a dual Finalist in the WealthManagement.com 2024 Industry Awards." Post this

"We are honored to be selected as a finalist," said Scott Smith, CEO. "We work with firms of all sizes that have similar requirements to stay cyber compliant. Buckler creates readiness and alignment for exams, breaches and insurance claims to balance the compliance policy load for deeper evidence-based results." Buckler was also honored with the Emerging Technology Award at T3 in 2023.

Now in its tenth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 5th.

"The Industry Awards are a beacon, illuminating the trailblazers and innovators who are shaping the future of the financial services industry," said David Armstrong, director of editorial strategy and operations. "They serve as a leading indicator of future activity, and as a barometer for the dynamic ecosystem of companies and organizations that empower, support and enable advisor success who are driving the industry forward."

About Buckler

Buckler is a Cyber Program Management platform tailored for financial advisors to meet SEC, FINRA, NYDFS, and NAIC regulatory requirements. The innovative platform transforms underutilized, static cyber compliance policy documents into a streamlined, actionable program that covers Risk Management, Information Security, Business Continuity, Security Incident Response, and Vendor Risk Management. Buckler simplifies compliance, enhances accountability, and ensures policies are always up-to-date and effective, enabling advisors to evidence compliance in the event of a regulatory exam, a breach, or a cyber insurance claim.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.

[email protected], https://buckler.app/

