Buckler Offers Free Cyber Compliance Scoring for Financial Services Firms

Evaluate Cyber Policy Documents with Buckler's Expert Review

NEWARK, Del., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buckler, a leader in Cyber Program Management, announces an exclusive offer for financial services firms to receive a free, scored evaluation of their cyber policy documents for deeper visibility into cyber program maturity and compliance.

In reviewing thousands of cyber policies, Buckler has developed a path to verifiable cyber compliance by examining not only a firm's policies but the programs designed to implement them. That work has culminated in a free, scored evaluation where regulated entities can have insight on whether their path is well designed for compliance along with Buckler's recommendations on how to strengthen their cyber program. Now firms can gain critical insight on how to better allocate resources toward a world-class cyber compliance program.

Key Evaluation Areas:

Cyber Program Maturity: Ensure that your policies are part of a concise and cohesive overall cyber program that is effectively implemented.

Regulatory Compliance: Assess your compliance across SEC, FINRA, NYDFS, and NAIC regulations using Buckler's proprietary Policy Match.

Simple Review Process

Email your policies to [email protected] (NDA, as required).

(NDA, as required). Buckler assesses and scores your Cyber Program.

Receive a detailed report with scores and recommendations within a week.

Is this for you? If you are cyber-aware and have cybersecurity controls and safeguards in place, this evaluation will help you build a compliant Cyber Program and manage administrative cyber workflows.

Contact: For more information, visit Buckler or email [email protected].

About Buckler

Buckler provides a Cyber Compliance Management solution to Financial Services organizations, ensuring robust compliance with SEC, FINRA, NAIC, NYDFS, and other regulations. Continuously updated to reflect regulatory changes, Buckler assists firms in achieving and surpassing regulatory requirements while enhancing security programs. Our platform covers critical areas such as risk and governance, business continuity planning, security incident response, information security policy enforcement, and vendor risk management. With predefined, customizable policies matched across applicable regulations, Buckler streamlines compliance processes.

