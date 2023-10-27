Bucks County Law Firm Focused on Nursing Home Malpractice and Wrongful Death Cases Marks Eighth Year Anniversary

I have successfully held many nursing homes accountable for their wrongdoing over these past eight years, and I intend to continue doing that for years to come. Post this

In the eight years since starting his firm, Murphy has successfully litigated many nursing home malpractice and wrongful death cases in the cities of Philadelphia and Trenton and throughout the states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. His nursing home abuse and neglect practice includes, but is not limited to, the following areas:

"I find a great deal of gratification in what I do and I believe that shows in the type of representation I provide. I love fighting for the rights of others, especially elderly nursing home residents, as they are some of the most vulnerable among us. I have successfully held many nursing homes accountable for their wrongdoing over these past eight years" says Murphy, "and I intend to continue doing that for years to come."

A graduate of Rutgers School of Law (Juris Doctor), Murphy has been admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and is a member of both the Pennsylvania State Bar and the New Jersey State Bar; he is also a member of the American Bar Association, the American Association of Justice, the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association, the AAJ Nursing Home Litigation Group, and the Mercer County Bar Association.

Originally located in Newtown, Pennsylvania, The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC, relocated in 2019 to Washington Crossing in order to better serve its Pennsylvania and New Jersey clients.

About The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC

Since 2006, Brian P. Murphy, Esq. has devoted his practice to fighting for the rights of nursing home residents. In 2015, he established The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC with the intent of helping nursing home abuse victims in NJ and PA. Mr. Murphy is licensed in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and is dedicated to holding accountable New Jersey and Philadelphia/Pennsylvania nursing homes responsible for nursing home neglect, abuse, and fraud. As a nursing home malpractice and wrongful death attorney, Mr. Murphy has litigated hundreds of nursing home cases involving bedsores, falls, malnutrition, dehydration, physical/sexual abuse, and wrongful death. He has authored various articles and lectured locally and nationally to fellow attorneys about effective strategies for holding nursing homes responsible for neglect and abuse of their residents. For more information please contact Brian P. Murphy directly at (215) 579-8500, or visit http://www.thenursinghomeattorneys.com.

Media Contact

Brian Murphy, The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC, (215) 579-8500, [email protected], https://thenursinghomeattorneys.com

SOURCE The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC