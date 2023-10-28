Bucks County Nursing Home Malpractice Law Firm Sees Significant Uptick in Bedsore Cases

Bedsores are almost entirely avoidable injuries. They do not need to happen. Nursing home staff members have the duty to timely and consistently turn and reposition their residents. Post this

Bedsores are known by several names including: pressure sores, decubitus ulcers, and pressure injuries. A bedsore is a wound that develops as a result of unrelieved pressure on a specific part of the body, most commonly the sacral region and the heels.

If an individual is unable to reposition themselves while lying in bed or sitting in a wheelchair, care providers are required to turn and reposition the person regularly to ensure that bedsores do not develop. If care providers do not do this and a pressure injury occurs, the care providers for that individual are responsible for the development of that wound.

"These are almost entirely avoidable injuries. They do not need to happen. Nursing home staff have the duty to timely and consistently turn and reposition their residents. That is how they are trained. That is what the standard of care requires. If they fail to do it and my client suffers a pressure ulcer as a result, I will certainly hold them accountable." Murphy says.

