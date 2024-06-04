Bud Financial Announces Kapa AI Integration To Enhance Accessibility to Customers and Revolutionize Developer Experience

The Kapa AI integration aligns perfectly with our vision for how to leverage AI in financial services and technology servicing... Post this

By using Kapa AI, Bud is able to make technical delivery more efficient by managing its support network with rapid, direct access to Bud documentation. This will reduce manual work for Bud's agents and enable them to provide useful answers quickly, allowing for effective engagement with high-quality technical resources through natural conversation.

Key features and benefits of the Kapa AI integration include:

Faster, more direct, and continuous support to Bud's client developers

Efficient technical delivery via updated and improved documentation

Improved speed and quality from support teams

Reduced manual work for agents

Accurate language translations

"The Kapa AI integration aligns perfectly with our vision for how to leverage AI in financial services and technology servicing," said Edward Maslaveckas, CEO of Bud. "GenAI is going to fundamentally change banking and intelligent service automation is the first big winner. This collaboration with Kapa AI is the type of thing we want to help banks achieve with their customers."

Bud initially leveraged Kapa AI to ask internal questions asked by clients to effectively evaluate how well its documentation answered these questions. Bud has since optimized its documents and introduced Kapa AI into its public facing documents, deepening the client developer experience and enabling an AI-human synthesis that can supercharge developmental efforts. These successful collaborations signify a continuing and fruitful relationship and there will be additional integrations in the future.

"We're thrilled to partner with Bud Financial, a recognized leader in AI for financial services," said Emil Sorensen, CEO of Kapa AI. "By integrating Kapa AI's technology into Bud's API documentation, we aim to enhance the developer experience and streamline onboarding, enabling Bud to attract and support more developers. Together, we'll continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with GenAI in financial services."

About Bud

Bud Financial (Bud) is a transaction and data intelligence platform for the banking and financial services industry, which enables global companies to make financial decisions simpler by turning transactional data into rich customer insights. For half a decade, Bud has been a trailblazer in its development and application of AI, machine learning, and natural language processing in banking and financial services. With over 50 billion transactions processed, Bud's categorization, aggregation, analytics and deep AI and ML capabilities unlock an endless array of insights for its clients, who can supercharge marketing efforts, refine customer segmentation, assess and manage risk and decisioning, and optimize various aspects of their business operations. Learn more: thisisbud.com.

About Kapa AI

Kapa AI enables developer-facing companies to build AI support and onboarding bots for their users. Leading companies such as OpenAI, Docker, Mapbox, and Mixpanel use Kapa AI to enhance their developer experience and reduce support workload. By leveraging existing technical knowledge sources, Kapa AI generates AI bots that automatically answer developer questions, providing support to over 500,000 developers through various channels. Kapa is backed by YCombinator. Learn more: kapa.ai

