Bud Financial Joins the Akoya Network, Enabling U.S. Financial Institutions to Fully Realize the Benefit of Advanced Transactional Data Enrichment

Bud and Akoya will give clients the tools they need to maximize the value of their customer data and find quick and sustainable ways to grow. We can't wait to see what our clients build next. Post this

The collaboration is founded on both Akoya's and Bud's shared ethics principles where end-user consent and data security underpin the value-added services offered to financial institutions and consumers.

"We're really excited to bring together Bud's AI banking personalization with Akoya's unique data aggregation capabilities," said Ed Maslaveckas, Co-Founder and CEO of Bud Financial. "Banks and fintechs that work with Bud can leverage a full stack solution, bringing all consumer data into one place with access to tools that understand the data. This means anyone within a financial institution can create hyper-personalized experiences or insights, improving cross and up-sell of product."

Organizations that work with Bud can unlock:

Personalization: Using advanced data methodologies, financial organizations can provide bespoke digital experiences that align with individual customer preferences and habits.

Next-Generation Personal Financial Management (PFM): Take advantage of holistic transactional data knowledge to create cutting-edge PFM solutions that allow consumers to manage their money with clarity and comfort.

Enhanced Cash Flow Analytics and Risk Management: By using live transactional data, financial platforms can gain a larger understanding of cash flow trends, which ultimately supports better decision-making and risk control.

Customer Data Insights: This new collaboration offers financial businesses insights that come from large amounts of customer data, driving targeted marketing initiatives, product creation, and customer loyalty.

"The powerful combination of Akoya's trusted data network and Bud's secure, easy to deploy, transaction enrichment promises significant benefits for businesses and consumers alike," said Behram Panthaki, COO of Akoya. "Increased transparency, enhanced customer experiences, and streamlined operations are just a few of the ways this partnership will deliver real value."

"Bud and Akoya will give clients the tools they need to maximize the value of their customer data and find quick and sustainable ways to grow. We can't wait to see what our clients build next," said Maslaveckas.

About Bud

Bud is a transaction and data intelligence platform for the banking and financial services industry, which enables global companies to make financial decisions simpler by turning transactional data into rich customer insights.

For half a decade, Bud has been a trailblazer in its development and application of AI, machine learning, and natural language processing in banking and financial services.

With over 50 billion transactions processed, Bud's categorization, analytics and deep AI and ML capabilities unlock an endless array of insights for its clients, who can supercharge marketing efforts, refine customer segmentation, assess and manage risk and decisioning, and optimize various aspects of their business operations. More at: www.thisisbud.com

About Akoya

Akoya is transforming the way consumer financial data is accessed and shared.

We're dedicated to helping consumers more efficiently manage their finances by giving them increased choice, control, and convenience in sharing the data that powers their financial apps.

Akoya's 100% API-connected data access network ensures that consumers never share login credentials (e.g., username and password) with any third-party application, making for a better, more reliable consumer experience. Our model allows consumers to provide explicit consent to share data with each third-party app, along with the ability to easily monitor sharing and revoke consent at any time. Akoya does not collect or sell data for secondary uses beyond what is needed for the use case the consumer authorizes.

Akoya is committed to serving the full spectrum of the financial ecosystem and is working with more than 4,500 financial institutions, including small to medium-sized banks and credit unions, aggregators, and fintechs. Learn more at www.akoya.com

Media Contact

Melanie Anderson, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-225-7148, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Bud Financial