Bud Financial to Host the 2024 Vertical AI Summit Event

Industry Insiders are Invited to Explore New Advancements Shaping the Future of Automation. Speakers include Google Cloud, Lightspeed, Deloitte, Bytez, among others.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bud Financial (Bud), the AI-powered data intelligence platform for financial services, announced today it will be hosting the upcoming Vertical AI Summit in New York City on June 13, 2024 at NeueHouse Madison Square. This premiere half-day event will bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to explore the latest advancements in vertical AI technologies transforming automation across the finance, retail, and healthcare sectors.

The Vertical AI Summit is a unique opportunity to delve into the dynamic world of artificial intelligence alongside notable organizations and thought leaders. Attendees will have the chance to engage in expert panels covering a spectrum of topics, including the evolving relationship between human and machine capital, the integration challenges of vertical AI, and the transformative impact of AI agentic workflows.

Moreover, participants can expect to witness cutting-edge technologies in action through expert-led demos and product highlights. The event will also offer ample networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and forge new collaborations.

"We're thrilled to have Google Cloud and other esteemed speakers and sponsors participate in the Vertical AI Summit in New York," said Edward Maslaveckas, CEO of Bud. "This event is designed to spark meaningful conversations around AI and how it will shape the future of automation across industries."

The lineup of speakers includes industry luminaries such as:

Edward Maslaveckas, CEO, Bud

Ed's journey in the fintech space began with the founding of Bud in 2015, with a vision to revolutionize the way people manage their finances and interact with financial services. Under his leadership, Bud has emerged as a trailblazer in transactional data intelligence, offering a wide range of solutions to help businesses leverage data, streamline processes, and enhance customer experiences.

With extensive experience in both technology and financial services, John brings a unique perspective to his role at Google Cloud. He is responsible for understanding the specific needs and challenges facing banks, wealth management firms, and other financial institutions, and for developing tailored solutions to address them. John's deep understanding of both the technology landscape and the financial services industry drives meaningful transformation and innovation in banking and wealth management.

Throughout his career, Adrian has demonstrated his deep understanding of market trends and a keen eye for identifying promising startups and supporting their growth and development. As a Partner at Lightspeed, he plays a pivotal role in sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities, providing strategic guidance to portfolio companies, and helping them scale their operations.

With her extensive experience and expertise in both finance and technology, Snehal is well-positioned to lead Deloitte's efforts in leveraging AI to address the evolving needs and challenges of investment management firms. She works closely with clients to understand their business objectives, identify opportunities for AI-driven innovation, and develop tailored strategies and solutions to achieve their goals.

Holly is a notable figure in the tech industry, recognized for her role as the Co-Founder and Head of Product at Bytez, a company that operates at the intersection of artificial intelligence and digital innovation. She is known for her innovative approach to product development, leveraging her deep understanding of AI and technology, and her work often emphasizes creating user-centric products that harness the power of AI to solve real-world problems.

The panel moderator will be Amrit Kang, Vice President Trade, London & Partners, ensuring insightful discussions and valuable takeaways for all attendees.

Event sponsors include London & Partners, Hifo.co, DataStax and NYC Fintech Women.

Tickets for the Vertical AI Summit are available for purchase on the event website.

About Bud Financial:

Bud Financial (Bud) is a transaction and data intelligence platform for the banking and financial services industry, which enables global companies to make financial decisions simpler by turning transactional data into rich customer insights. For half a decade, Bud has been a trailblazer in its development and application of AI, machine learning, and natural language processing in banking and financial services.

With over 50 billion transactions processed, Bud's categorization, aggregation, analytics and deep AI and ML capabilities unlock an endless array of insights for its clients, who can supercharge marketing efforts, refine customer segmentation, assess and manage risk and decisioning, and optimize various aspects of their business operations. Learn more: thisisbud.com.

