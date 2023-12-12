BuddoBot Graduates from MissionLink's 2023 Cohort; Joins Esteemed 'Trusted Innovation Ecosystem' in NatSec Tech

BuddoBot, a veteran and minority-owned business, specializing in authentic offensive cybersecurity is elated to announce that it has graduated from MissionLink

O'FALLON, Ill., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuddoBot, a veteran and minority-owned business, specializing in authentic offensive cybersecurity is elated to announce that it has graduated from MissionLink, an exclusive nationwide network that serves as a force-multiplier and gateway to accelerating innovation and advancing solutions to National Security threats.

"Through MissionLink, we can continue to be a part of the next generation of cyber innovators bringing about solutions for national security threats. These threats are not ones to take lightly, and this endeavor will require a collective effort to stay ahead of our adversaries," says Luke Secrist, CEO of BuddoBot.

Founded in 2010, MissionLink's mission is to connect passionate problem solvers with next-gen, mission-critical capabilities in NatSec tech to the right resources, customers, investors, advisors and partners to solve the rapidly evolving national security concerns across commercial and federal sectors. For more than 10 years, MissionLink has been on the cutting edge of National Security and is recognized as the organization that has most captured the timeliness and immediacy of the latest security developments, discoveries and breakthroughs.

"We are proud to welcome BuddoBot into MissionLink's esteemed alumni network," said Andy Lustig, cofounder and Organizing Board member of MissionLink. "Our objective is to seed and accelerate innovation across the country, from Washington DC to Silicon Valley, and bridge enterprise and national security missions with dual-use commercial capabilities – and the Spring 2022 cohort is certainly representative of the innovation and momentum happening in NatSec tech."

BuddoBot was selected by world class technologists and thought leaders that serve on MissionLink's Board of Advisors, such as Will Grannis, CTO of Google; Tim Newberry of Ten Eleven Ventures and former founder of Blackhorse Solutions; Tim Estes of Authentic Capital and former founder of Digital Reasoning; Bill Crowell of Alsop Louie Ventures and former NSA; Alan Wade, former CIA; and Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures and former cofounder of Tenable. Throughout the program, cohort members attended a series of events, led by notable speakers such as Matt Devost, OODA Network; Jennifer Ewbank, CIA; Scott Frederick, Sands Capital; Lt Gen (ret.) Scott Howell, former JSOC Commander; Brian MacCarthy, Booz Allen Ventures; Tim Gillespie, In-Q-Tel; and Amit Yoran, Chairman & CEO of Tenable.

Jeremy King, MissionLink cofounder and Organizing Board member, also commented, "National security's mission has become much broader and is rapidly evolving, and the need for collaboration between the government and commercial sector is critical now more than ever. For decades, the answer was 'public-private partnership' – we believe it is now time to empower industry innovation and facilitate 'private-public partnership.' MissionLink has become the most exclusive room in the country to learn, share and contribute to the thought leadership and innovative technologies for what happens Next."

Of those selected to participate, a total of 58 companies total graduated from this invitation-only program for CXOs of innovative, next-gen companies. Many of the founders who are alumni of the program credit MissionLink with providing their company with the insightful access and the opportunities needed to drive meaningful growth and impact to their industry and customers. Some founders to highlight include: the founders and CEOs of Rapid7, MAG Aerospace, COFENSE, Altamira, Cloudera, Cylance Inc., CrowdStrike, Novetta and Dovel Technologies.

About BuddoBot

BuddoBot, a veteran and minority-owned business, specializes in authentic offensive cybersecurity. By emulating real-world attacks continuously, they go beyond traditional automated scanning and compliance. Their team of professional hackers, engineers and security experts craft custom solutions, utilizing true-to-life attack vectors to preemptively identify and mitigate potential security breaches.

