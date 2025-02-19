Budget-Friendly & Versatile Electronic Lock Solution: The Innovative Zephyr Secure 2800 Traditional Series

The innovative Zephyr Secure 2800 Traditional Series is designed for shared or permanent use lockers in offices, recreational centers, healthcare facilities, and more.
NEWTOWN, Conn., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This cost-effective locker security system boasts shared and permanent-use capabilities, making it a versatile choice for a variety of settings. Engineered to complement new modern office spaces, healthcare facilities and beyond, the Zephyr Secure 2810 Electronic Keypad Lock is compatible with a range of locker materials, including wood, phenolic, and plastic, as well as some metal lockers.
With both vertical and horizontal models available, the Zephyr Secure 2800 Traditional Series offers a convenient and programmable solution with a low-profile surface mount, making it ideal for both new installations and retrofitting existing lockers. Other key features include:
- 10-digit keypad with input button
- Control key override for supervisory access
- Available in three stunning finishes (matte black, brushed nickel, or bright brass)
- Available for both left and right hinged doors
- Meets ADA accessibility guidelines.
Every space has its own unique requirements, which can make finding the right security solution difficult. In line with their commitment to make "Unlock Possible", the 2800 Traditional Series from Zephyr Secure delivers an economical solution flexible enough to align with almost any space, without being bogged down with unnecessary technical features.
For more information:
https://www.zephyrsecure.com/contact or [email protected]
Media Contact
Mark Roffer, Zephyr Secure, 1 203-743-2976, [email protected], https://www.zephyrsecure.com
SOURCE Zephyr Secure
Share this article