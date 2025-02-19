Budget-Friendly & Versatile Electronic Lock Solution: The Innovative Zephyr Secure 2800 Traditional Series

The innovative Zephyr Secure 2800 Traditional Series is designed for shared or permanent use lockers in offices, recreational centers, healthcare facilities, and more.

NEWTOWN, Conn., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This cost-effective locker security system boasts shared and permanent-use capabilities, making it a versatile choice for a variety of settings. Engineered to complement new modern office spaces, healthcare facilities and beyond, the Zephyr Secure 2810 Electronic Keypad Lock is compatible with a range of locker materials, including wood, phenolic, and plastic, as well as some metal lockers.