Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull Returns June 25-27, 2026 in Tomah, Wisconsin

"We are proud to welcome visitors from across the country to experience the energy, tradition, and community spirit that make this event so special," said Tina Thompson, President & CEO, Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center. Post this

Fans can expect five action-packed sessions showcasing diesel-powered tractors, semi trucks, and high-powered modified machines competing across 12 divisions and 27 classes—making Tomah the only NTPA event where every division competes twice.

Fun Facts:

Tomah Recreation Park once featured three tracks and even served as the home field for Tomah High School football.

The event includes a 17-time NTPA Pull of the Year competitor.

Fans can explore the competitor pits, which are open to the public.

Beyond the track, the event offers a full festival atmosphere with food vendors, entertainment, and community-wide "Festival Fuel" promotions, where local businesses provide specials and discounts throughout the weekend.

Live entertainment adds to the experience, with Rising Phoenix performing Wednesday, June 24 at 8 p.m., Midway Band taking the stage Friday, June 26 between afternoon sessions, and Smokin Meer Kats performing Saturday, June 27 between afternoon sessions.

The only Truck and Tractor Pull with a Kidz Klub, young fans can meet drivers, get autographs, and enjoy free admission to the pull. More information is available here: https://www.tomahtractorpull.com/venu-information.

Now in its 50th year, the Tomah Tractor Pull has become a multi-generational tradition, drawing longtime fans, families, and first-time visitors seeking an authentic Midwestern experience. The event has also gained national recognition, including being the only truck and tractor pull ever aired live on national television.

"We are proud to welcome visitors from across the country to experience the energy, tradition, and community spirit that make this event so special," said Tina Thompson, President & CEO, Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center.

Visitors are encouraged to make it a full weekend getaway and explore Tomah's local dining, shopping, and attractions while in town.

For event details, visit: https://visittomah.com/truck-and-tractor-pull

Media Contact

Tina Thompson

President / CEO

Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center

310 N. Superior Ave.

P.O. Box 625

Tomah, WI 54660

[email protected]

608-372-2166

833-948-6624 (833-94-TOMAH)

Media Contact

Tina Thompson, Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center, 1 (608) 372-2166, [email protected], https://visittomah.com

SOURCE Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center