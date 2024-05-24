Buell Motorcycle Co. Announces Expansion into Global Markets

"We've seen a strong demand for Buell's high-performance motorcycles across the globe. We're listening, and we're ready to expand with global distribution," said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co. Post this

Buell's desire to expand beyond American borders marks a significant milestone for the company. As part of its global expansion strategy, Buell will soon establish a presence in key countries, offering riders unparalleled access to its diverse range of high-performance American Motorcycles.

This year's focus on global growth will begin with Canada, where riders can expect the same level of innovation, quality, and performance that has defined the brand's founding roots from the beginning. Whether navigating the urban streets or exploring the open road, Buell is prepared to deliver an exhilarating riding experience like no other.

"We are looking forward to delivering high performance, V-Twin motorcycles into the Canadian marketplace. The importation of Buell motorcycles into Canada will genuinely increase the recognition that Buell is Back," said Troy Devlin, Director of Business Development at Buell Motorcycle Co.

Buell's first global expansion will be into Canada during Summer 2024. Timelines for the UK, EU and other markets are being planned, with compliance being led by Barbara Kiss, former head of Global Compliance at General Motors, and Buell's compliance specialist Emily Reid-Barker.

Interested international buyers can place a refundable $25 preorder at www.BuellMotorcycle.com/Global to show their interest, receive regular updates, and be connected to the earliest international export units available.

Interested international distributors and dealers should contact Buell via the factory phone +1 (616) 888-8281, or email Buell's Director of Business Development, Troy Devlin at [email protected].

About Buell Motorcycles:

Buell Motorcycles is an American motorcycle manufacturer based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. With a rich heritage spanning over four decades, Buell has consistently pushed boundaries in engineering and innovation, disrupting conventional perceptions of performance by delivering big-bore power with an unparalleled riding experience.

For media inquiries, please contact Buell's team at [email protected], or call in at 616-888-8277.

Media Contact

Marketing Department, Buell Motorcycle Co, 1 616-888-8277, [email protected]

Troy Devlin, Buell Motorcycle Co, 1 (616) 888-8281, [email protected]

