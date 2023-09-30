Buell Motorcycle Co. Surpasses $120 Million in Preorders for New Super Cruiser Concept Bike

Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell, "Americans love style, muscle, and performance. The Super Cruiser breaks the mold for all three, and the response shows that Buell simply nailed it. This is utterly unheard of for an American V-Twin." Tweet this

Unveiled in February, the Super Cruiser has captured the hearts of diehard bikers everywhere and sent a wave of excitement through the American motorcycle industry.

Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell, voiced his confidence, "Americans love style, muscle, and performance. The Super Cruiser breaks the mold for all three, and the response shows that Buell simply nailed it. This is utterly unheard of for an American V-Twin."

Indeed, the Super Cruiser is an evolution to Buell's innovation in engineering. Weighing 450 lbs. and boasting an impressive 175 hp, it seamlessly combines the West Coast cruiser aesthetic with the agility and handling of a sport bike, positioning Buell as the undisputed high-performance leader in American motorcycles for the foreseeable future.

Making its triumphant return to the industry in 2021, Buell set up shop in Grand Rapids, MI, launching with two models, claiming the Hammerhead 1190 as America's Fastest Production Motorcycle. Rapid expansion of their lineup soon included sport, touring, and adventure bikes. Now, the highly anticipated Super Cruiser will enter production in 2025, estimated to retail in the $20,000-$30,000 range.

As Buell continues to chart its path, the company is keeping a sky's-the-limit attitude toward growth. As ongoing engagement with state and federal agencies helps ensure continued expansion, Buell is eager to create additional high-quality jobs, collaborate with new suppliers and vendors, find strategic development partners, and fortify their team for the future.

"We've laid a solid foundation over the last two years with an amazing team and support from West Michigan leaders," said Melvin. "Now, the overwhelming demand for the Super Cruiser puts Buell on a trajectory for significant long-term growth. This ramp-up will be nothing short of exhilarating. Anyone interested in joining us for this exciting ride – in any capacity – should reach out now. We want to work with you."

Buell's Super Cruiser is changing the American motorcycle design-performance paradigm. With its remarkable preorder success merely underscoring the enduring appeal of the American motorcycle, Buell is reasserting their claim: Buell is back.

About Buell Motorcycles:

Buell Motorcycles is an iconic American motorcycle manufacturer known for its rich heritage, exceptional performance, and unwavering commitment to rider satisfaction. With 40 years of experience, Buell Motorcycles continues to push boundaries and deliver exhilarating two-wheeled experiences.

For more information, please visit www.buellmotorcycle.com, and connect with us on social media for the latest updates and news.

