Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park Launches Search for Next President & CEO

Current President & CEO Paul Marzello to Retire After Transformational Tenure The Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park, the nation's largest inland naval park and a treasured local institution dedicated to honoring military service and educating the public, has officially launched a national search for its next President and CEO.

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This announcement follows the planned retirement of Paul Marzello, who has served as President & CEO since 2017. Under his leadership, the Park has experienced tremendous growth and renewed visibility across Western New York and beyond. Mr. Marzello's tenure has been marked by meaningful progress in organizational development, expanded educational programming, capital improvements, and community engagement.

During his time with the Park, Paul Marzello:

Oversaw critical preservation efforts of the USS The Sullivans, including securing national media attention and galvanizing public support for the vessel's restoration.

Significantly increased donor engagement and fundraising through strategic partnerships and innovative outreach.

Strengthened relationships with veterans' organizations, civic leaders, and educational institutions to deepen the Park's mission and reach.

Led the organization through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring long-term financial health and mission continuity.

Established the first Master Plan in the Park's history, creating a strategic roadmap for future growth and development.

Expanded educational programming, including the development of new STEM initiatives and partnerships with local schools.

Secured major grant funding for facility improvements and exhibit modernization, enhancing the visitor experience.

Championed diversity initiatives to ensure the Park honors the contributions of all service members regardless of background.

"We are immensely grateful to Paul for his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to honoring our veterans and preserving our nation's military history," said Adam Poole, Chair of the Board of Directors. "His legacy will have a lasting impact on the Park, the community, and the countless visitors who walk our decks each year."

The Naval Park's Board of Directors has engaged TalentRise, An Aleron Company, a national executive search firm with headquarters in Buffalo, to identify a dynamic and mission-driven leader who can build on this momentum. The ideal candidate will be an experienced executive with a passion for history, a deep appreciation for public service, and a proven track record of strategic leadership, fundraising, and community engagement.

"It has been my honor to serve as President and CEO, advancing a mission I deeply embrace," said Paul Marzello. "We've overcome challenges like COVID, the holiday blizzard, and the USS The Sullivans incident by learning to improvise and adapt. I'm proud of leading our team to make transformational advancements and building strong bridges with other organizations, while developing lasting friendships working alongside many to accomplish our goals."

As the organization looks toward the future, it remains committed to its core mission of honoring veterans' service, educating visitors about naval and military history, inspiring patriotism and civic engagement, and preserving historic naval vessels and artifacts for future generations. The Park serves as a vital cultural resource for Western New York, welcoming over 100,000 visitors annually and providing immersive educational experiences for students, families, and history enthusiasts.

The Board expects to complete the leadership transition by mid-2025, with Mr. Marzello continuing to serve until his successor is appointed to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

For more information about the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park, please visit www.buffalonavalpark.org.

