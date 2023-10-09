BUFFALO AUTHOR JUDITH FRIZLEN CELEBRATES AGING AND THE UNIQUE BOND BETWEEN GRANDPARENTS AND CHILDREN IN NEW BOOK, "WHERE WISDOM MEETS WONDER: 40 STORIES OF GRANDMA LOVE"…RELEASED IN TIME FOR GRANDPARENTS APPRECIATION MONTH

"Where Wisdom Meets Wonder: 40 Stories of Grandma Love." is a heartwarming memoir celebrating aging in a culture enamored by youth and pays tribute to the profound connection shared between grandparents and their cherished grandchildren. Tweet this

"Opening a window to the world of children moves us closer to the miracle of living," says Frizlen who encourages readers to reawaken the child inside them and connect with the joy in their lives with a refreshed perspective.

To mark the launch of this extraordinary work, Judith Frizlen invited the public to a special launch party, held on Friday, September 15th, 2023, at the charming Fitz Books and Waffles in Buffalo, NY.

The event was a resounding success, bringing together families, book enthusiasts, and members of the media to celebrate the enduring power of intergenerational love and wisdom. Guests savored delicious waffles with ice cream while basking in the pleasant weather on the venue's back patio. The highlight of the evening was Judith's heartfelt readings from her book, "Where Wisdom Meets Wonder," which resonated deeply with the audience. Attendees had the privilege of meeting the author, Judith Frizlen, in person, and they gained valuable insights into the inspirations and stories that shaped her heartwarming book. Many guests left with cherished memories and autographed copies of "Where Wisdom Meets Wonder," creating lasting mementos of a truly special evening.

The event underscored the significance of preserving and celebrating the unique bond and honoring the love and wisdom that grandparents generously share with their grandchildren.

ABOUT JUDITH FRIZLEN

Judith Frizlen is a local writer, teacher, mother, grandmother, and founder of the Rose Garden Early Childhood Center in Buffalo, NY. She is an advocate for young children and everyone who cares for them. Judith Frizlen likes to go on adventures with her husband, such as: traveling, kayaking, hiking, bicycling, or strolling through Delaware Park. Her books include Unpacking Guilt, a Mother's Journey to Freedom; Words for Parents in Small Doses; and Words for Teachers and Caregivers in Small Doses. Her blog can be found at http://www.judithfrizlen.com.

