Buffalo Construction, Inc. Partners with Highwire to Modernize Prequalification and Support Strategic Growth

"We wanted a solution that would help us better evaluate trade partners, centralize critical information, protect project outcomes, and support our long-term growth strategy while maintaining the relationships that are core to how we do business." Thom Stowe, Risk Manager, Buffalo Construction Post this

"The adoption of Highwire is part of our broader strategy to invest in the people, processes, and technologies that help us deliver an exceptional build experience. As we continue to expand our strategic project capabilities, we're focused on leveraging innovative tools that strengthen collaboration, enhance risk management, and create greater value for our clients and trade partners," stated Brett Norton, President, Buffalo Construction.

Supporting a nationwide network of contractors across approximately 150 projects each year requires both strong relationships and reliable data. Highwire Prequalification will provide Buffalo with deeper visibility into contractor qualifications, helping the company make more informed award decisions and establish a consistent approach to contractor management across the organization.

"As we've grown, we recognized the need for a more centralized, consistent, and scalable approach to vendor prequalification," stated Thom Stowe, Risk Manager, Buffalo Construction. "We wanted a solution that would help us better evaluate trade partners, centralize critical information, protect project outcomes, and support our long-term growth strategy while maintaining the relationships that are core to how we do business."

After evaluating multiple contractor management and prequalification solutions, Buffalo selected Highwire for its construction expertise, collaborative approach, and integrated capabilities that align with Buffalo's evolving risk management objectives.

"Buffalo has built an impressive reputation delivering projects for leading national brands, and we're excited to support their continued growth," said Kyra van den Bosch, General Manager, Highwire and Chief Operating Officer, Veriforce. "By helping create greater consistency and visibility across their contractor network, Highwire is enabling Buffalo to identify qualified trade partners, mitigate risk, and confidently expand into new markets."

About Highwire

Highwire is the Contractor Success platform for owners, general contractors, and facilities managers. The world's most admired organizations, including Skanska, Holder Construction, and Aligned Data Centers use Highwire to ensure their contractors deliver great work, on time and on budget, by collaborating with them to dynamically mitigate safety, financial, quality, and sustainability risks throughout every project lifecycle. Originally started as an internal risk assessment system at Harvard University, Highwire became an independent company championing the Contractor Success movement. In 2025, Highwire joined forces with Veriforce, a global leader in contractor management and supply chain risk solutions, expanding its impact and accelerating innovation across the built environment.

About Buffalo Construction, Inc.

Buffalo Construction is a national build partner serving some of the world's most recognized brands. Since 1997, Buffalo has specialized in delivering high-quality construction solutions across retail, restaurant, hospitality, fuel and convenience, and commercial sectors nationwide.

Built on a foundation of lasting relationships, Buffalo partners with clients through every phase of the project lifecycle, from preconstruction planning and strategic project development to construction execution and ongoing facility support. The company's National Brands Division manages programs and rollouts across the United States, while its Strategic Projects Division partners with clients to deliver custom-built solutions through strategic planning, preconstruction services, and collaborative project execution.

With a nationwide network of trusted trade partners, a proven project delivery process, and a commitment to build better, Buffalo helps clients build with confidence while delivering on their mission of building relationships where both people and projects thrive. https://www.buffaloconstruction.com/

Press contact:

Laurel Case, [email protected]

Media Contact

Laurel Case, Highwire, 1 315-663-6780, [email protected], https://www.highwire.com/

SOURCE Highwire