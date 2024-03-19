Buffalo Lodging Associates Hires New Regional Director of Operations

"We are thrilled to welcome Maura to our team," stated Chad Finch, President of Buffalo Lodging Associates. "Her extensive operational expertise and proven ability to drive value make her an invaluable addition." Post this

Her journey into management roles commenced in 2000 with True North Hotel Group, where she embarked on her career as a General Manager. Notably, she was appointed as the General Manager of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott located in Overland Park, Kansas. In this pivotal role, she showcased her leadership abilities and set the stage for her subsequent successes in the hospitality industry. In 2004, her expertise and meticulous attention to detail made her the standout candidate for the General Manager position at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Devens Common Center in Massachusetts. With her exceptional skills, she was entrusted with overseeing the operations of the 20,000 square foot conference center and hotel, ensuring smooth functions, and providing guests with unparalleled experiences.

Her outstanding leadership qualities were acknowledged by Marriott International, who honored her with the prestigious title of 2005 Opening General Manager of the Year for the SpringHill Suites brand. This recognition is a testament to her exceptional management skills and dedication to excellence in the hospitality industry. Additionally, being honored with the Diamond General Manager and General Manager of the Year awards in 2008 further solidifies her reputation as a distinguished leader within the SpringHill brand.

"We are thrilled to welcome Maura to our team," stated Chad Finch, President of Buffalo Lodging Associates. "Her extensive operational expertise and proven ability to drive value make her an invaluable addition. I am confident that Maura will excel in her new role within our organization, empowering our Buffalo Lodging team to achieve maximum performance and foster growth."

Peeler holds a bachelor's degree in hospitality sales and meeting management from Johnson & Wales University in RI. She resides in Grafton, Massachusetts. Outside of work, Peeler finds joy in spending time with her two teenage sons, actively participating in and supporting their various sporting events.

