Buffalo Lodging Receives Marriott's Prestigious Award for the Seventh Time

"It is deeply gratifying to have our team's efforts recognized by the world's leading hotel company and on such a grand stage," said Chad Finch, President. Post this

Buffalo Lodging Associates manages a portfolio of 50 hotels, representing well-known brands, in 7 states and one in Ontario, Canada. Buffalo Lodging Associates award-winning hotel management portfolio includes 5 Marriott-branded hotels, representing Courtyard by Marriott®, Fairfield by Marriott®, TownePlace Suites by Marriott®, Residence Inn by Marriott®, and SpringHill Suites by Marriott®.

"It is deeply gratifying to have our team's efforts recognized by the world's leading hotel company and on such a grand stage," said Chad Finch, President. "This award is a testament to Buffalo Lodging Associates commitment to excellence, dedication and passion of our team to deliver unparalleled guest experiences in an increasingly competitive hospitality industry."

About Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC

Buffalo Lodging Associates is a community of welcoming, committed, and passionate associates driven to provide a best-in-class hospitality experience and operational excellence. We are at our best when our associates thrive within their community while simultaneously growing professionally and personally. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, LLC, owns and operates hotels in New York, New England, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Ontario. The substantial achievements of our hotels can be attributed to maintaining the highest level of product quality through development, technology, and interior design, as well as having well-trained, courteous, and dedicated employees who understand and provide exceptional customer service. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' company culture or hotels, please visit http://www.buffalolodging.com.

Media Contact

Connie Roberts, Buffalo Lodging Associates, 716.878.9319, [email protected], www.buffalolodging.com

SOURCE Buffalo Lodging Associates