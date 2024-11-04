Buffalo Niagara Retina Associates | OCLI Vision Announces Relocation to New Facility

Buffalo Niagara Retina Associates in Williamsville is relocating to a new, upgraded facility at 7 Limestone, Suite B, Williamsville, NY 14221, enhancing patient care with more space and advanced equipment while retaining the same trusted staff.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are thrilled to announce that our Buffalo Niagara Retina Associates | OCLI Vision office is relocating to a new and upgraded facility! Effective immediately, our new address will be:

7 Limestone, Suite B

Williamsville, NY 14221

Phone: 716-631-3300

Conveniently located just across the street, this new space will allow us to enhance your experience with more rooms, advanced equipment, and improved parking options.

All our dedicated doctors and staff will be moving with us, ensuring the continuity of care you've come to rely on. Your trusted physicians, Dr. Martin Boscarino and Dr. Philip Niles will continue to provide the exceptional eye care you deserve.

We remain committed to offering the same high-quality services in our new, modern facility. Thank you for your continued trust in us for your eye care needs. We look forward to welcoming you and your family to our new home!

About OCLI Vision

Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (http://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.

Media Contact

Nancy Fairbrother, ocli.net, 5168045200, [email protected]

