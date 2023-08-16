Buford Family Dental is Pleased to Offer Patients OrthoFX™, an Innovative Smile-Straightening Solution

Dr. Rohit Mukhi and the experienced professionals at Buford Family Dental provide a wide menu of services, including general, pediatric, restorative and cosmetic dentistry, as well as orthodontics (OrthoFX™).

BUFORD, Ga., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Buford Family Dental in Buford, Georgia, their mission is to provide the very best in affordable, comprehensive dental care for the entire family at their state-of-the-art clinic. The team is proud to now offer OrthoFX™ aligners, which are the latest in orthodontic innovation and can give adult patients a brand-new smile in as little as six to eighteen months. OrthoFX is a clear aligner system (no brackets or bands) that uses the latest in orthodontic advances to straighten teeth quickly, comfortably and effectively. The system consists of a series of clear polymer aligners that are custom-made to fit teeth. The aligners are worn for 20 to 22 hours per day and are removed only for eating, drinking, brushing and flossing. As patients progress through the series of aligners, teeth will gradually move into their new, straighter positions. Orthodontic treatment can improve the appearance, alignment and function of the smile. It can also help to prevent or reduce future problems with the teeth and jaw. The OrthoFX system is an affordable alternative to other clear aligner systems, and the polymer material doesn't stain like aligners made from plastic. Beyond these advantages, OrthoFX accelerates treatment progress by providing new aligners on a weekly basis (rather than bi-weekly), and the process is monitored by AI to ensure accuracy and predictability. At Buford Family Dental, they are always on the cutting edge with modern dentistry, comfortable amenities, easy scheduling options, emergency dental care, same-day appointments and insurance plan acceptance.