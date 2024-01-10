Buford Family Dental is Pleased to Offer Patients the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan

Well-respected dentists, Dr. Rohit Mukhi and Dr. Brian Choi of Buford Family Dental are thrilled to offer patients new affordable dental plans.

BUFORD, Ga. , Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buford Family Dental, a leading provider of advanced and modern dentistry, is excited to announce the launch of its new membership plan in partnership with Subscribili -http://www.subscribili.com. Designed to provide affordable dental care for the entire family, this comprehensive plan offers a range of services and discounts to ensure that patients receive the best care possible. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers patients the opportunity to receive affordable, inclusive care and includes several services, such as exams and routine cleanings, which are completely covered. With the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, patients won't have to pay anything out of pocket for these essential dental procedures. In addition, there is no annual maximum, allowing patients to start using their subscription plan right away and enjoy unlimited savings on all eligible procedures. With the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, patients can save up to 25% on services that are not included for free. Also, adding on dependents to the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan is easy, and they will receive a discounted rate for their subscription. Patients have the flexibility to choose between monthly or annual billing options, making it convenient for them to manage their dental expenses. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers three different options to cater to the specific needs of each individual:

1. Blueprint Adult - $30/month* $325/annually

o Regular Exam x 2

o Adult Cleaning x 2

o Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays

o Unlimited Emergency Exam

o Fluoride Treatments x 2

2. Blueprint Child - $25/month* $250/annually

o Regular Exam x 2

o Child Cleaning x 2

o Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays

o Unlimited Emergency Exam

o Fluoride Treatments x 2

3. Blueprint Perio - $70/month* $699/annually

o Regular Exam x 2

o Periodontal Maintenance x 3

o Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays

o Unlimited Emergency Exam

o Fluoride Treatments x 3

o Gingival Irrigation - Per Quad x 3

*Please note that a $50 activation fee is charged upon signup for Blueprint Child, while a $80 activation fee is charged upon signup for Blueprint Adult and Blueprint Perio.