Buford, Georgia's, Buford Family Dental Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Buford Family Dental was recently named a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that identifies dentists and physicians who have earned excellent reviews from patients.
BUFORD, Ga., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buford Family Dental is a state-of-the-art, comprehensive family dental practice dedicated to providing exceptional care to its community. The skilled and experienced team excels in various areas of dentistry, including general, pediatric, restorative and cosmetic dentistry, as well as orthodontics (OrthoFX). Their extensive expertise and patient-centered approach have earned them significant recognition, including the Top Patient Rated Dentist award from Find Local Doctors, thanks to numerous outstanding reviews and five-star ratings from patients. Find Local Doctors, a reputable online directory, helps consumers locate trusted physicians and dentists in their area. Patients in the Atlanta and Buford area can receive complete dental care for all stages of life at Buford Family Dental, including advanced periodontal therapy, porcelain veneers and dental implants.
Buford Family Dental also provides the convenience of emergency dental care, same-day appointments, acceptance of various insurance plans and advanced, modern dentistry. The clinic's facility features the latest in dental technology, such as digital X-rays, intraoral cameras and laser dentistry, ensuring precise and efficient treatments. Buford Family Dental's commitment to excellence extends beyond clinical care. They prioritize building long-lasting relationships with their patients, fostering a welcoming and supportive atmosphere. The team takes the time to understand each patient's unique needs and concerns, providing personalized treatment plans that align with their goals and preferences.
"We are always thrilled to receive this award. Our patients' satisfaction is our number one priority," says Dr. Brian Choi.
More about Buford Family Dental:
Dr. Brian Choi received a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He went on to receive his DDS after graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry. Dr. Choi is committed to continuing education in the dental field and remains current on the latest procedures and dental care. Dr. John Jeoung spent majority of his childhood in Lawrenceville, GA. He graduated from University of Georgia with a degree in chemistry, then attended Iowa State University to obtain a masters of science degree in biomedical sciences. Dr. Jeoung decided to become a dentist after falling in love with arts and sciences and attended Temple University in Philadelphia for dental school. Dr. Hira Khan is an international dentist from Pakistan, who graduated first from her home country and then finished her DDS from New York University. With her diverse experience, Dr. Khan is a compassionate dentist who takes pride in delivering patient-centered care. She is skilled in diagnosing and treating a wide range of dental conditions.
Buford Family Dental is located at 4700 Nelson Brogdon Boulevard in Buford, Georgia. For more information about the services offered at Buford Family Dental, please visit http://www.bufordfamilydental.com or call (678) 730-2005.
