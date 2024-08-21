Buford, Georgia's, Buford Family Dental Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

"We are always thrilled to receive this award. Our patients' satisfaction is our number one priority," says Dr. Brian Choi. Post this

"We are always thrilled to receive this award. Our patients' satisfaction is our number one priority," says Dr. Brian Choi.

Dr. Brian Choi received a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He went on to receive his DDS after graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry. Dr. Choi is committed to continuing education in the dental field and remains current on the latest procedures and dental care. Dr. John Jeoung spent majority of his childhood in Lawrenceville, GA. He graduated from University of Georgia with a degree in chemistry, then attended Iowa State University to obtain a masters of science degree in biomedical sciences. Dr. Jeoung decided to become a dentist after falling in love with arts and sciences and attended Temple University in Philadelphia for dental school. Dr. Hira Khan is an international dentist from Pakistan, who graduated first from her home country and then finished her DDS from New York University. With her diverse experience, Dr. Khan is a compassionate dentist who takes pride in delivering patient-centered care. She is skilled in diagnosing and treating a wide range of dental conditions.

Buford Family Dental is located at 4700 Nelson Brogdon Boulevard in Buford, Georgia. For more information about the services offered at Buford Family Dental, please visit http://www.bufordfamilydental.com or call (678) 730-2005.

Kathleen Nunez, Buford Family Dental, (678) 730-2005, [email protected], https://bufordfamilydental.com/

