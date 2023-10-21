'Bugs, rodents and water damage,' a new report from the Santa Maria water damage repair specialists

An exterminator isn't going to get rid of all of the insects or other critters as long as the conditions that attracted them in the first place still exist. Post this

Before long, not only has the office or home become water-damaged and moldy, but there's a small zoo living and reproducing in the wood, the walls, the attic and under the floor.

Mold spores start growing within 24 hours of exposure to moisture.

The long-term damage that can result from not repairing water damage as soon as possible can be costly and perhaps create health hazards. In the event of catastrophic water damage, such as a burst pipe, the need for immediate attention is apparent.

But this isn't always the case for small leaks or leaks that are hidden under a house or behind a wall. The Santa Maria water damage specialists stress the importance of regular inspections to locate and repair leaks before they cause expensive damage.

It's also important to quickly assess major damage from storms, burst pipes, floods and any plumbing malfunction that results in standing water. The sooner damage is located and repaired, the less long-term risk there is to homes and businesses.

It's also important to note that an exterminator isn't going to get rid of all of the insects or other critters as long as the conditions that attracted them in the first place still exist. So, to prevent added damage from bugs, rodents, and other creatures, call SERVPRO as soon as possible to clean up and repair the water damage.

SERVPRO of Santa Maria is a locally owned and operated business and the team responds to calls within 24 hours. Water damage restoration is the cornerstone of the company's service. The team has extensive training and certifications and use advanced drying equipment and techniques to remove all traces of water, moisture and odors.

When the Santa Maria water damage restoration team arrives, the first step is to inspect and assess the damage and take necessary actions to prevent more damage, such as boarding up windows or tarping the roof. The next steps are:

Removing water and moisture using advanced extraction equipment.

SERVPRO also works directly with the property owner's insurance company, submitting and monitoring the claim and keeping the property owner informed of its progress.

