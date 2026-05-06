BuildCore taps multifamily powerhouse Cam Bruckman as Chief Revenue Officer

"What stood out to me immediately is how the company is thinking about the future—not just in how services are delivered, but in how technology can drive better visibility, consistency, and outcomes for owners and operators." Post this

After graduating from Colorado State University, Bruckman entered the multifamily sector as a local account manager and quickly rose through the ranks. By pairing technical know-how with a relentless client-first mindset, he expanded into national accounts, working closely with some of the largest ownership groups and third-party property management firms in the country.

Most recently, Bruckman helped drive growth at Redux Construction, building strategic relationships across key multifamily portfolios. Prior to that, he was a national account manager with CAMP Facility Services, further cementing his reputation as a go-to partner for owners and operators alike.

"Cam doesn't just understand this industry—he's lived it from the ground up," said Ryan Daugherty, CEO of BuildCore. "He knows how to connect with everyone from ownership groups to on-site teams, and he brings the kind of credibility and relationships that immediately move the needle. He's exactly who we need as we continue to scale."

In his role as CRO, Bruckman will lead BuildCore's revenue strategy with a focus on expanding partnerships across institutional ownership groups, national and regional property management firms, and local operators. He is particularly known for building strong relationships with VPs of Construction and operational leaders who drive decision-making across large portfolios.

"BuildCore is at an inflection point," said Bruckman. "What stood out to me immediately is how the company is thinking about the future—not just in how services are delivered, but in how technology can drive better visibility, consistency, and outcomes for owners and operators. The platform they've built creates a level of transparency and scalability this industry has been missing, and I'm excited to help bring that to more partners across the country."

Outside of work, Bruckman spends his time in the mountains, fly fishing, and with his family.

About BuildCore

At BuildCore, we bring The Power of Certainty to every construction and renovation project—whether multi-family, single-family, or commercial. Our tech-forward approach and unwavering commitment to real-time communication mean our clients know exactly where projects stand, from first scope to final delivery. Equipped with the tools they need to make informed decisions, our clients can turn their focus to what matters most while BuildCore handles the build.

This, combined with our continuous focus on quality and reliability, is how we build stronger communities and deliver lasting value for our clients and partners. That's The Power of Certainty.

Media Contact

Terri Hurd, BuildCore, 1 813) 649-3207, [email protected], mybuildcore.com

SOURCE BuildCore