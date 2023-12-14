Builders + Backers and Capital One Announce National Program and Non-Dilutive Funding for Entrepreneurs with Ideas in the Mobility Industry

"The mobility industry is undergoing a transformation not seen since Henry Ford's time. It's a greenfield opportunity to develop new technologies and products," said Donna Harris, CEO of Builders + Backers. "We're excited to open the door for anyone with an entrepreneurial idea." Post this

The Mobility Idea Accelerator will act as an idea-stage onramp program to Capital One's Accelerator Program, which is geared toward businesses looking to get capital ready and scale. Together these two programs will help entrepreneurs across the mobility industry to get the resources and assistance they need to advance:

The Idea Accelerator is ideal for anyone in the US with an idea for a potential new business in the mobility industry who is looking for help validating their ideas and getting started.

The Capital One Accelerator Program is ideal for startups that have or are working on a minimum viable product (MVP) and are preparing for a capital infusion to scale their company.

The Mobility Idea Accelerator is a part-time, virtual cohort-based, outcomes-driven program. Cohorts will participate in live workshops, access self-paced content and receive real-time support from seasoned entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders and experts in the mobility industry.

Key dates for idea-stage applicants are:

Applications Open: December 11, 2023

Informational Webinar: January 17, 2024 1pm ET , RSVP to Join

, RSVP to Join Applications Close: February 11, 2024

Programs Begin: March 26, 2024

"The entire mobility industry is undergoing a transformation not seen since the early days of Henry Ford. For startups, that means greenfield opportunities to develop new technologies, products and services and transportation options," said Donna Harris, CEO of Builders + Backers. "We are excited to open the door for anyone, anywhere, with an entrepreneurial idea for something novel and unique that can shape the future of mobility and potentially have a positive impact on our world."

"Entrepreneurs play a critical role in our community's business ecosystem, driving incredible innovation and making the region a vibrant place to live and work. By joining Builders + Backers to launch the Mobility Idea Accelerator, we hope to help advance socioeconomic mobility and enable more people to pursue their dreams," said Sanjiv Yajnik, President of Financial Services, Capital One.

About Builders + Backers: Builders + Backers invests in exceptional entrepreneurs who are building global-scale ventures to power an entirely different future - one where technology creates value for many instead of capturing it for a few. Through proprietary programming, Builders + Backers also inspires and equips people to best seize the opportunities of our digital era - from experimentation and solving problems in their local communities to starting new ventures that could scale. By backing the most creative builders across the country, we can shape the digital future to be one in which more people participate and thrive. www.buildersandbackers.com

