Builders + Backers Launches First-Ever National Call for Entrepreneurial Ideas from US Military Veterans and Military Spouses

"Veterans are a powerful force for economic growth. Through this program and funding we aim to unearth their entrepreneurial ideas and unlock their full potential to create thriving careers for themselves and jobs in their community." Donna Harris, CEO of Builders + Backers Post this

In honor of Veteran's Day, the three-month virtual program will commence on November 7, 2024, and conclude on January 30, 2025. Veterans with promising business ideas are encouraged to apply starting August 20th. Anyone interested can learn more here.

This partnership is part of Builders + Backers' commitment to making it possible for anyone to turn their ideas into thriving new companies—no matter their background, experience, or financial situation. Through a full stack of programs and philanthropic and investing funds, the company has helped thousands of people across the U.S. bring their entrepreneurial dreams to life.

"We are thrilled to partner with such esteemed organizations to create this opportunity for our nation's veterans and military spouses," said Donna Harris, CEO of Builders + Backers. "Veterans are a powerful force for economic growth, and through this program, we aim to unlock their full potential to create thriving careers for themselves and jobs in their community."

"Veterans demonstrate a range of leadership qualities – and those extend to the business world – but they need a supportive ecosystem to help them build their ideas into real-world companies," said Jonathan Ortmans, founder and president of the Global Entrepreneurship Network. "Through our partnership with Builders + Backers and generous funders like Antares Capital and the Varady Family Foundation, we are unleashing ideas and empowering entrepreneurs everywhere."

Builders + Backers has a proven track record of supporting entrepreneurs from all walks of life. Through a comprehensive suite of programs and investments, the company has helped thousands of individuals turn their dreams into reality.

About Builders + Backers:

Builders + Backers helps entrepreneurial dreamers become Builders who create and grow promising new companies. Our innovative, research-backed workshops, events, and programs, combined with our full stack of philanthropic and investment funds, work together to create a "Universal Entrepreneurship Onramp," making it possible for anyone to bring their ideas to life and make a real impact in the communities they call home. More: www.buildersandbackers.com

About Antares

With more than $61 billion of capital under management and administration as of March 31, 2023, Antares is a private credit manager and a leading provider of financing and investment solutions for private equity-backed borrowers and investors. Since its founding in 1996, Antares has built one of the industry's largest and longest-tenured portfolios of middle market companies and has been recognized by industry organizations as a leading provider of private debt. Through its Asset Management & Funding team, Antares offers investors the opportunity to invest in collateralized loan obligations, funds and separately managed accounts. The company maintains offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. Visit Antares at www.antares.com or follow the company on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/antares-capital-lp. Antares Capital is a subsidiary of Antares Holdings LP, (collectively, "Antares").

About GEN

The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates programs in 200 countries aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business. By fostering deeper cross-border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations, GEN works to fuel healthier entrepreneurship ecosystems that create more jobs, educate individuals, accelerate innovation and strengthen economic growth. For more information, visit www.genglobal.org.

