Builders + Backers Launches Statewide Calls for Ideas in Alabama, Arkansas, and Oklahoma

This first-ever statewide opportunity is made possible in partnership with Heartland Forward and through the generous support of Ford Foundation, Morgridge Family Foundation, Edward Jones, and the Walton Family Foundation. Additionally, in collaboration with Innovation Portal in Mobile, the City of Montgomery, and George Kaiser Family Foundation in Tulsa, residents of those two cities will have dedicated spots for local cohorts in the program.

This initiative is part of Builders + Backers' commitment to making it possible for anyone to turn their ideas into thriving new companies—no matter their location, background, experience, or financial situation. Through a full stack of programs and philanthropic and investing funds, the company has helped thousands of people across the U.S. bring their entrepreneurial dreams to life.

"We are thrilled to expand the Builders + Backers Idea Accelerator across Alabama, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. These states are brimming with talent and potential, and we believe this program can be a catalyst for groundbreaking ideas," said Donna Harris, CEO of Builders + Backers. By providing this innovative program and funding, we aim to empower entrepreneurs to turn their dreams into reality, creating jobs, strengthening communities, and driving economic growth."

"The Idea Accelerator Program plays a key role in elevating entrepreneurship across the Heartland," said Ross DeVol, President and CEO of Heartland Forward. "The statewide expansion of this program in Alabama, Arkansas and Oklahoma is a watershed moment that we are honored to support. We can't wait to see these new cohorts turn their ideas into the next great heartland business."

"Taking something from an idea to launch to growth is really hard. We are delighted to partner with the Idea Accelerator and Builders + Backers to help more entrepreneurs in Alabama find a supportive model to test and experiment with their idea," said Todd Greer, Executive Director, Innovation Portal in Mobile. "We deeply believe that this program is a great way to quickly build, measure, and learn to launch new ventures."

Builders + Backers has a proven track record of supporting entrepreneurs from all walks of life. Through a comprehensive suite of programs and investments, the company has helped thousands of individuals turn their dreams into reality.

Builders + Backers helps entrepreneurial dreamers become Builders who create and grow promising new companies. Our innovative, research-backed workshops, events, and programs, combined with our full stack of philanthropic and investment funds, work together to create a "Universal Entrepreneurship Onramp," making it possible for anyone to bring their ideas to life and make a real impact in the communities they call home. More: www.buildersandbackers.com

