Builders + Backers to Offer Free Entrepreneurship Workshops for all Alabama Residents

Alabama residents have the option to join virtually or in-person at select community college locations.

Alabama residents have the option to join virtually or in-person at select community college locations. Participants may join any of the workshop dates, but they are encouraged to join when it is being offered closest to their home community in order to meet other local residents interested in pursuing their entrepreneurial ideas.

Residents may join the workshops in-person in the following cities:

Alabaster

Alexander City

Anniston

Athens

Daphne

Dothan

Enterprise

Florence

Fort Payne

Gadsden

Jasper

Phenix City

Prattville

Selma

Troy

To learn more about the workshops or and to sign up, visit here.

"As we continue to build Alabama's ecosystem for entrepreneurs, we are thrilled to partner with an organization like Builders + Backers, which has experience in reaching potential founders and delivering entrepreneurship education throughout the country," said Miller Girvin, EVP of Innovation & Talent at the EDPA. "We're thankful to Innovate Alabama for supporting this initiative and can't wait to see the impact that this important resource makes on our state."

"We, and our partners at the EDPA, know that people all across Alabama have ideas that hold the potential to become new businesses of all shapes and sizes," said Donna Harris, CEO of Builders + Backers. "By offering these free, fun and informative workshops all over the state, we hope many of them will take the crucial first steps to putting their promising ideas into action."

"ACCS and its member colleges strive to simultaneously provide relevant skills for our residents while also supporting economic development efforts and this partnership allows us to do that from a startup perspective" stated Keith Philips, Vice Chancellor for Workforce Development for the Alabama Community College System. "Some statistics indicate that approximately 90% of startups fail so perhaps these workshops will allow us to host and further support those entrepreneurs as they embark on this journey."

About Builders + Backers:

Builders + Backers invests in exceptional entrepreneurs who are building global-scale ventures to power an entirely different future - one where technology creates value for many instead of capturing it for a few. Through proprietary programming, Builders + Backers also inspires and equips people to best seize the opportunities of our digital era - from experimentation and solving problems in their local communities to starting new ventures that could scale. By backing the most creative builders across the country, we can shape the digital future to be one in which more people participate and thrive. www.buildersandbackers.com

About the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama

The EDPA Foundation (EDPAF) is a wholly owned 501(c)3 of the EDPA, a private, nonprofit organization, supported by more than 60 Corporate Partners. EDPA is governed by a board of directors comprised of the state's top business leaders, who are committed to the economic growth of Alabama. It supports economic development research, workforce development, talent retention and attraction, innovation and entrepreneurship, policy, lead generation and emerging businesses and community development initiatives. EDPA is the private sector's means for contributing to Alabama's economic development success, with a unique structure that allows it to work closely with state, regional, corporate and local organizations. The EDPAF helps innovative startups and entrepreneurs start, stay and grow in Alabama through Alabama Launchpad, a statewide business plan competition. Other programming, as part of EDPAF's focus on talent, includes ALEX: The Alabama Experience and FuelAL. www.edpa.org

