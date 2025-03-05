Builders St. Charles Home Show, presented by James Hardie, Celebrates 20th Anniversary

We are excited for the 20th Anniversary of the Builders St. Charles Home Show. It continues to be a great resource for area consumers to find the newest home products and connect with local home pros, says Tammy Ridgley, Show Manager. Post this

Show visitors can win 20 Prizes Celebrating 20 Years, presented by Spas and More! Home Show exhibitors have donated great items, including a 50" smart TV, a closet organization basket worth $450, a case of wine, wine slushy mixes, a backpack cooler, a gazebo bird feeder, spa gift basket, a Home Depot gift card, and a gift card for the Habitat for Humanity St. Charles ReStore. The Home Builders Association is giving away some of the latest tech gadgets and home improvement products, including a ChargeCard ultra-thin phone charger, cordless Mini Chainsaw, Cyber Heaters, GPS drone, ThePhotoStick for photo & video backup, portable air compressor/tire inflator, Projector Go compact portable projector, and more! Winners will be drawn throughout the weekend, with the Grand Prize winner drawn at 4 pm on Sunday. The Grand Prize is a two-person Michael Phelps Sweaty GOAT Sauna, valued at $6,995, from Spas and More!

Plus, 10 lucky visitors will be chosen to participate in the $5,000 Money Grab Giveaway. Contestants will have 30 seconds to grab as much cash as they can from the Money Machine, while following the rules of the game. Contestants will be chosen from all eligible entries in the 90 minutes prior to each of the 10 Money Grab time slots – Friday at 12:30, 3:30 and 5:30 pm, Saturday at 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 pm, and Sunday at 11:30 am, 1:30 and 3:30 pm – and must be present at the show when their name is selected to participate. So, come on out to the show for a chance to have some fun and grab some money!

The 18th Annual St. Charles Sausage Festival, Wine Tasting & More is a favorite show destination. This area, located on the lower level near the escalators, has free tastings and products for purchase from a variety of Missouri sausage producers and wineries. Plus, try and buy tasty wine slushies, garlic rubs, seasonings, oils, and candy. Show visitors can discover delicious new items and stock up on their favorites – also great for unique gifts!

Shop the Spa & Swim Spa Blowout Sale, sponsored by Spas and More! for a great deal on a new spa or swim spa. Visitors can shop a 3,200 square foot tent, accessible from just outside the main Show entrance in the south parking lot, for a variety of spas. This spectacular sale offers show visitors the opportunity to save 30-60% off regular retail prices, with many models of spas and swim spas to choose from!

Outdoor living spaces are some of the most popular areas for home improvements. A variety of exhibitors, including pool and spa companies, landscape design and maintenance pros, and others offering decks and patios, outdoor kitchens, awnings and umbrellas, storage sheds and more can help people create amazing outdoor spaces.

The St. Charles Home Show is always a family-friendly destination, so bring the kids. They can have fun coloring and making creative crafts in the free Kids Craft Area. Plus, visitors will enjoy entertaining dog shows by Sit Means Sit Dog Training. The shows will feature obedience, agility, tricks, and therapy behaviors. People can learn what basic obedience training can do for a dog, plus Moose will show off some of his flashier agility skills and tricks.

The Home Show is hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.

For area homeowners looking to do some home improvements, visiting the Show is the first step. Finding the products and services they need and the companies who can help will go a long way toward getting those projects done. Visitors are encouraged to bring photos, plans and designs and have their questions answered by the experts. Many exhibitors offer show specials and discounts for people who book projects or make appointments at the Show.

Show hours are 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5 and 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday, April 6. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit https://STLHomeShow.com.

