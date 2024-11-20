Building a Supportive Community: Empowered with Meg Ryan Features McGuire Memorial's Care and Advocacy

Viewers will witness firsthand the impact on individuals who have found a supportive community at McGuire Memorial. Post this

"Through an evolution of services, we ensure that our children and adults live life to the fullest!" stated Christopher Shay, President and CEO of McGuire Memorial.

Empowered with Meg Ryan goes beyond highlighting McGuire Memorial's exceptional care. The segment sheds light on their unwavering commitment to advocacy. McGuire Memorial empowers residents to have a voice and actively participate in their communities.

About Empowered with Meg Ryan

Empowered is an award-winning educational program hosted by actress Meg Ryan. The program tackles critical social issues using powerful storytelling to inform and inspire viewers. Each segment sheds light on the work of remarkable organizations that are making a difference in their communities. Learn more at https://www.empoweredprogram.com/.

About McGuire Memorial

McGuire Memorial is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care and support to individuals facing challenges. Through their residential programs, educational services, and adult day programs, McGuire Memorial empowers individuals to live fulfilling and meaningful lives. Learn more about McGuire Memorial's mission and impact at https://mcguirememorial.org/.

Media Contact

Creative Development, Empowered with host Meg Ryan, 561-869-3966, [email protected], www.empoweredprogram.com

SOURCE Empowered with host Meg Ryan