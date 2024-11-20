Building a Supportive Community: Empowered with Meg Ryan Features McGuire Memorial's Care and Advocacy

An upcoming segment will highlight a comprehensive approach to care…
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Witness the power of community in action as Empowered with Meg Ryan unveils the heartwarming story of McGuire Memorial. This exceptional non-profit organization, nestled in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, serves as a beacon of care and compassion, transforming lives, inspiring hope and fostering growth for those facing challenges.
The upcoming segment, which is filming on November 20th and will feature individuals who can speak on behalf of the organization, delves into the transformative power of McGuire Memorial's services. From residential programs and educational opportunities to adult day services, the organization provides a comprehensive approach to care, fostering independence, dignity, and a strong sense of belonging. Viewers will witness firsthand the impact on individuals who have found a supportive community at McGuire Memorial.
"Through an evolution of services, we ensure that our children and adults live life to the fullest!" stated Christopher Shay, President and CEO of McGuire Memorial.
Empowered with Meg Ryan goes beyond highlighting McGuire Memorial's exceptional care. The segment sheds light on their unwavering commitment to advocacy. McGuire Memorial empowers residents to have a voice and actively participate in their communities.
About Empowered with Meg Ryan
Empowered is an award-winning educational program hosted by actress Meg Ryan. The program tackles critical social issues using powerful storytelling to inform and inspire viewers. Each segment sheds light on the work of remarkable organizations that are making a difference in their communities. Learn more at https://www.empoweredprogram.com/.
About McGuire Memorial
McGuire Memorial is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care and support to individuals facing challenges. Through their residential programs, educational services, and adult day programs, McGuire Memorial empowers individuals to live fulfilling and meaningful lives. Learn more about McGuire Memorial's mission and impact at https://mcguirememorial.org/.
Media Contact
Creative Development, Empowered with host Meg Ryan, 561-869-3966, [email protected], www.empoweredprogram.com
SOURCE Empowered with host Meg Ryan
