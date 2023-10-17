Building a Winning Life Science Eco-system - Leveraging the Quality Link between Platform, Processes and Patients, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how life science organizations are unlocking the full power and potential of the Salesforce platform. Attendees will learn how quality connects all functions and outcomes across your value chain; with the potential to drive new operational efficiencies and value at every stage. The featured speakers will discuss the crucial differences between an "open digital platform" and a "closed application platform." Attendees will learn the benefits of integrating key pillar systems to enable proactive quality.
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the Life Science industry today, organizations like pharmaceuticals and medical devices are struggling to rapidly enable new technologies at scale. While striving to align operations with business objectives, they must equally contend with disparate systems that are often encumbered by manual processes and capability limitations. These same organizations remain sensitive to the rising total cost of quality due to increasing complexity, globalization, regulatory compliance and supply chain risks.
Furthermore, decision-makers expect quality management to optimize the patient's health, safety and customer experience while delivering meaningful outcomes for the organization and the populations they serve. This requires a modern approach that connects everything on the value chain—from research and development (R&D) to manufacturing to supply chain management. Integrating quality-related data from multiple sources is critical to building this digital ecosystem that optimizes patient-centricity.
Watch this unique webinar to discover how Life Science organizations can a combine a best-in-class platform with freedom of solution choice to improve product quality, productivity and supply chain continuity.
Join Joe Goodman, Global VP Solutions Engineering and Customer Engagement, Honeywell; and J Cris Salinas, MD, Industry Advisor, HLS, Salesforce, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 01, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Building a Winning Life Science Eco-system – Leveraging the Quality Link between Platform, Processes and Patients.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
