Building a World-Class Workplace: Rx relief® Wins 2024 Best of Staffing® Employee Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

The organization is also the only staffing firm dedicated to pharmacy staffing in the U.S. and Canada to earn ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row for Client and Talent satisfaction. Rx relief's prestigious 10-Year Diamond Awards and its steadfast dedication to fostering an exceptional employee experience establish the firm as an industry-leading partner for its clients and talent—and an outstanding workplace.

"We are thrilled to win our fourth Best of Staffing Employee Satisfaction Award and to be recognized by our internal staff for creating an incredible employee experience," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "This honor is especially meaningful to every leader within Rx relief because it's based entirely on anonymous employee ratings. Rx relief not only lives our company Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most' for employers and job seekers, but we support our internal employees with just as much care—and winning the Best of Staffing Employee Award proves our commitment to delivering a world-class employee experience."

"By working to understand the changing needs of our staff and adapting our processes based on employee feedback, we strive to create a workplace that celebrates our unique team members, provides rewarding work, and encourages professional growth," continued Heaton. "Consequently, our talented team members remain committed to driving exceptional results for our pharmacy clients and professionals."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success—cheers to you all!"

About Rx relief

A division of PrideStaff, Rx relief is a Joint Commission Certified and GSA approved pharmacy placement firm providing temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals for all pharmacy practice settings. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Rx relief services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and Rx relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more here.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

